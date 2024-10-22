The San Francisco 49ers are recovering from a tough 28-18 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the loss was not San Francisco's only concern. Star wide receiver Deebo Samuel left Sunday's game with pneumonia-like symptoms and was hospitalized. Nevertheless, the 49ers received a positive update on Samuel's status.

Samuel was released from the hospital on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Hopefully, Samuel recovery's will continue to trend in the right direction, and can return to the field strong and healthy. His abilities will be vital to the 49ers as they continue to work on improving their record.

During Sunday's game, Samuel had a hard time breathing and required the use of an oxygen mask. Head coach Kyle Shanahan provided more insight into Samuel's struggles after the game:

“Throat, stomach things, just real fatigued,” Shanahan shared. “Struggled to breathe, couldn't catch his breath … he kept trying to fight through it, but once he was struggling with the breathing and everything, we had to shut him down.”

Thankfully, Deebo Samuel is in better condition. However, there remains no specific timeline for when Samuel will return.

Through the first part of 2024, Samuel has amassed 335 receiving yards and one TD on 20 receptions.

*This is a developing story. More details will follow shortly.