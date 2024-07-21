Even after losing Super Bowl LVIII to the Kansas City Chiefs, the San Francisco 49ers and their fans still cannot catch a break. Recently, on Instagram, the NFL posted a carousel of 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, most of them shirtless. You can probably guess what happened next.

While it's great that McCaffrey is staying in shape during the offseason, even when he's fishing, this is another recent loss that San Francisco fans weren't hoping to suffer. Thankfully, the 49ers will be back in action soon enough, hosting Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets at home to start the season, and losses like these will be a distant memory.

How will Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers fare this season?

After inking a two-year extension, keeping him in San Francisco through the 2027 season, and keeping him as the highest-paid running back in the NFL, McCaffrey and the 49ers are looking for revenge. No, it's not for everyone roasting them for his shirtless photoshoot. Instead, it's for coming up short for the second straight year since McCaffrey joined San Francisco.

In 2022, McCaffrey and the 49ers lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship 31-7. In 2023, meanwhile, San Francisco suffered a heartbreaking overtime loss to Kansas City in Super Bowl LVIII. But if the 49ers avoid a possible Super Bowl hangover, they should be in play to win a championship, especially with McCaffrey leading the charge.

San Francisco will also have to come ready to play since it has one of the more difficult schedules in the NFL. The 18-game slate includes every team they faced in the playoff last year, a very good NFC North division and a very good AFC East, on top of the first-place teams from the AFC West, NFC South, and NFC East. The 49ers can get off to a good start, with the softer portion of their schedule coming toward the beginning of the season. However, after the first few weeks, it becomes a gauntlet on paper with little margin for error.

Regardless, what's on paper is all set against the backdrop of the 49ers, who have been to at least the NFC Championship Game in four of the past five seasons. San Francisco and McCaffrey's objective is to finally break through for the franchise's sixth Lombardi Trophy. Unfortunately, since 1977, only three teams have lost in the Super Bowl and won it the following season, so the odds are stacked against them. But, with a high-powered offense with McCaffrey at the center of it all, the 49ers should be feeling good about their chances.