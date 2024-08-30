The San Francisco 49ers are ready to make another run at a Super Bowl in 2024. San Francisco has climbed near the mountain top many times over the past several seasons, but they have yet to bring home a Lombardi Trophy. They will start the regular season with a matchup against a former 49ers coach.

Kittle spoke about his excitement for the Week 1 reunion on a recent appearance on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams.

“I’ll be really looking forward to see what Coach Shanahan does with his game plan,” Kittle said. “I like it when Coach Shanahan goes against former coaches he’s worked with because it’s kind of a combination of, well if I do that, he knows that I’ll do that, but he won’t think this because he knows that I know this. It’s those conversations that I imagine he’s having. So I’m looking forward to the game plan.”

Kittle pointed out that that match up will be like a chess match of the genius OC in Kyle Shanahan trying to outsmart his former DC in Saleh. Both know what each other wants to do, so it should be a fun matchup.

Kittle also joked that he used to love to bug Coach Saleh back when he was the 49ers DC:

“Well going against him for several years in practice all the time, and occasionally swinging by his office to bug him,” Kittle said. “I enjoy bugging the defensive coordinators just from time to time. You just know that he’s going to go out there and put our offense in bad situations is what he’s going to try to do.”

Saleh was the 49ers defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2021 when he left to become the head coach of the Jets.

The pair go even further back as they coached together for 3 years as assistants with the Houston Texans.

Saleh was also a defensive quality coach for the Seahawks during the Legion of Boom years when they won the Super Bowl against the Broncos in 2013. It is safe to say that Shanahan is familiar with him.

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk's agent calls out Adam Schefter

The 49ers and WR Brandon Aiyuk finally agreed to terms on a contract extension on Thursday. This story has dragged on all summer so it is good to see it conclude before the regular season.

However, it wasn't without its drama.

Aiyuk's agent Ryan Williams took offense to one Adam Schefter social media post about the extension.

“In the end, Brandon Aiyuk accepted the same deal that has been on the table since August. 12, per league sources. His hold-in did not alter any part of his new four-year, $120 million extension. He took the same deal that had been there in previous weeks. Hold-in over,” Schefter tweeted.

Williams quickly shut down that report from Schefter, replying to his tweet saying “That’s factually inaccurate but the check still cashes.”

He did not elaborate on how Schefter was wrong, so it is unclear what changed about the deal from August 10th to Thursday. Either way, 49ers fans are thrilled to be able to put this mess behind them.