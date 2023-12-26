George Kittle wants the 49ers to move on

The San Francisco 49ers fell to the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day by the score of 33-19, and tight end George Kittle got real on what the team needs to do after the lackluster performance.

“That's football,” George Kittle said, via David Lombardi of The Athletic. “Sometimes the ball doesn't bounce your way. what are you going to do? Are you going to dwell on it or move on and go try and kick someone else's a**?”

The 49ers dropped to 11-4 on the season, but luckily everything is still in front of them when it comes to securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC. San Francisco is tied with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions, who are both 11-4 as well. As things currently stand, the 49ers still have the No. 1 seed due to tiebreakers.

If the 49ers win the remaining two games against the Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Rams, the 49ers will still get the No. 1 seed. Kittle's mindset is the right one, because the 49ers can make sure this loss to the Ravens does not hurt them in the long-term.

It will be interesting to see how the 49ers rebound. They will likely be heavy favorites against the Commanders. The Rams have played well late in the season, and might be playing with desperation in the last week of the season to secure a playoff spot, but San Francisco should be favored in that game as well.

San Francisco will look to rebound and close the season strong after a rough loss.