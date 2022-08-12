‘I have such beef right now’: 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan furious at NFL over game day policy

Kyle Shanahan has had his fair share of disputes in the NFL since he came onto the scene. This time around, however, the San Francisco 49ers head coach has taken a shot at the league for what some might see as a very trivial matter. Well, this isn’t the case for the 42-year-old shot-caller.

Hats. This is Shanahan’s major gripe right now. The Niners coach isn’t at all happy with the NFL’s new league-wide policy on the specific hats coaches can wear during games. Speaking on KNBR on Tuesday, Shanahan expressed why he’s unhappy with this new mandate (h/t Gabe Fernandez of SFGate):

“I have such beef with them right now,” Shanahan said, without specifically identifying the “them” to whom he was referring. “It’s a tough issue going on. They won’t let me pick out my own one. They won’t let me wear any one that’s from a [previous] year, so I can’t wear like an older one. I’ve got to wear the new ones that they give this year. Unfortunately, there’s none I like wearing. So hopefully, we can figure it out or wait ’til Salute to Service.”

You have to note that Shanahan has a contract with New Era, who also happens to be the exclusive hat partner of the NFL. This likely means that an amenable solution should be on the horizon. In the meantime, however, Kyle Shanahan is keeping his true feelings about it all to himself — somewhat, at least:

“It’s just deals,” Shanahan said. “I don’t want to go too hard and get fined or anything but trust me, trust me, I’m upset about it.”

I guess that’s one more problem Shanahan will have to deal with ahead of the new season. There’s a lot going on in San Francisco right now, and this pressing matter appears to have emerged as a bit of a priority for him as well.