There was wild speculation about quarterback Trey Lance's status in the San Francisco 49ers' locker room after Sam Darnold was seen attending a basketball game with some 49ers players, and fullback Kyle Juszczyk shut down those thoughts.

“Trey is beloved in our locker room,” Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers, Trey Lance, Brock Purdy, Sam Darnold said, according to David Bonilla of 49ers Web Zone. “Everybody loves Trey. The dude really does work his ass off. He's super personable. He is a very well-liked guy. So for whatever reason that he wasn't at the basketball game, it's not because we don't like him.”

Brock Purdy is still the frontrunner to be the 49ers' starting quarterback when week 1 comes around. He is coming back from elbow surgery due to an injury he suffered in the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With Brock Purdy still recovering from his injury, there has been talk about a competition between Trey Lance and Sam Darnold. The 49ers drafted Lance in the top five of the 2021 NFL Draft. He did not get much playing time in 2021, and suffered a season-ending injury in 2022.

Sam Darnold signed with the 49ers in the offseason. Despite steep quarterback competition, Darnold joined the team, saying he signed because of Kyle Shanahan's system.

It will be intriguing to see how the quarterback room plays out in training camp. As long as Purdy is healthy for week 1, he will be the team's starter. However, there could be competition for the backup quarterback, and the winner of that would be first in line to start if Purdy struggles or gets hurt.