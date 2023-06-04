With the fate of the San Francisco 49ers franchise potentially in his hands, all eyes will be on Brock Purdy and his injury recovery this offseason. While there's still plenty of time to go before the 49ers kick off Week 1, all signs point to Purdy healing well from elbow surgery.

Purdy's surgery was to repair a torn UCL in his throwing elbow. Despite facing a long layoff, respected sports medicine doctor Jess Flynn doesn't expect the quarterbacks play to change for the 49ers, via Marty Mornhinweg of The 33rd Team.

“When he does come back, studies show that you should expect a similar level of play compared to before the injury,” Flynn said.

Purdy returning to his play from last season would be music to San Francisco's ears. The final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft was pressed into starting duty after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. When Purdy's number was called, the quarterback didn't disappoint.

With Purdy under center, the 49ers finished the regular season on a 5-0 run and won the NFC West. The rookie threw for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. San Francisco made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game.

However, that is when Brock Purdy suffered his elbow injury. While the 49ers' dreams were crushed then, Purdy showed San Francisco plenty of potential for next season. Recovering from his elbow surgery will be a top priority. But a fully healthy Purdy retaining his full arsenal would be a great sign for the 49ers and a potentially disastrous one for any of their opponents.