Kyle Shanahan sounds off about talks on mediocre QB play after the 49ers took care of business in Week 12 against th Seahawks.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is tired of all the talk about mediocre quarterback play. For Shanahan, the bottom line should always be about the team's performance.

“This is the NFL. You've got to have a really good football team,” Shanahan said after the 49ers demolished the Seattle Seahawks on the road on Thanksgiving Day, 31-13 (h/tDavid Lombardi of The Athletic).

The 49ers are easily one of the best teams in the NFL in the 2023 season, and that's notwithstanding the fact that they went winless from Weeks 6 to 8. Since emerging from a bye in Week 9, the Niners are back to their dominant ways, picking up three wins in a row.

Despite San Francisco's on-field success, some are still doubting the play of quarterback Brock Purdy, who went 21-for-30 for 209 passing yards and a touchdown plus an interception in the Seahawks game. At the end of the day, what matters for Shanahan and the Niners is wins, and there's no denying that Purdy is a big reason behind San Francisco's dominance.

Perhaps the biggest hero on Thanksgiving Day for the 49ers was their defense that suffocated Seattle's attack. The Niners had a total of six sacks and two forced turnovers. There was also running back Christian McCaffrey, who racked up 114 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.

The 49ers are not a one-man show, with plenty of great talents and contributors on both ends of the field.

San Francisco will take a much-needed rest after Thursday's game and before a huge showdown in Week 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles on the road.