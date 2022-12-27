By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

The San Francisco 49ers have had a revolving door of quarterbacks in 2023. Trey Lance, Brock Purdy, and Jimmy Garoppolo have all started games for this team. Even with these changes, head coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers have an 11-4 record and have secured themselves a spot in the playoffs.

With injuries impacting the 49ers quarterback room, many have begun to speculate what the team could do next season. While Garoppolo is set to hit free agency, both Purdy and Lance will still be on the roster. And they have both made a case as to why they should be the starter.

On Monday, for the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan was asked about who would be the starter in 2023. He made it clear that he is still focused on 2022.

“So it’s a great question, but, honestly, I don’t look ahead like that. We’ve got a number of big games in front of us,” said Shanahan according to Grant Marek of SFGate.com.

Kyle Shanahan then went on to talk about what he has seen from Purdy this season. He stated, “Brock played well, real well. He was smart with the ball. He’s shown he’s willing to let it rip at all times, and there was a couple times in the game that they got an unblocked guy right to him and he made a couple great decisions just to take the sack. So I was real impressed with how Brock played.”

The 49ers may have gotten the steal of the draft when they selected Purdy with the last pick in 2022. But they also have a quarterback that they traded up for in Lance. Both have looked solid, and in this Shanahan offense, quarterbacks have been known to thrive. If the 49ers can keep winning games, Shanahan may have a hard choice to make in 2023. But he doesn’t seem set on giving an answer on the future anytime soon.