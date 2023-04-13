Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The San Francisco 49ers are looking to the free agent market to upgrade their wide receiver room with the NFL Draft nearly two weeks away. Former Minnesota Vikings first round pick Laquon Treadwell is visiting with the 49ers on Thursday, a league source told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Treadwell, 27, was the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. The Mississippi product has spent seven seasons in the NFL, though he has yet to live up to the lofty expectations that come with being a day one draft selection.

Treadwell most recently spent time with the Seattle Seahawks in 2022, hauling in just six passes for 42 receiving yards.

The ex-Vikings wideout has tallied 110 receptions for 1,226 receiving yards and five touchdowns in his career.

The 49ers aren’t the only team to express interest in the veteran wideout, as he had worked out with the Dallas Cowboys two weeks ago.

San Francisco, armed with a little over $3 million in cap space, is looking for a cheap way to upgrade the wide receiver room, which has little depth behind All-Pro Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

The 49ers do not have a first or second round pick in this year’s draft, meaning that any potential wide receiver selections will be day three- or later- finds.

Perhaps Treadwell, who has the pedigree to be successful in the NFL, is looking to find himself in 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan’s receiver-friendly offense.

If the visit goes well, he could get the chance to do just that.