The San Francisco 49ers have their hands full this offseason. They have a major dilemma at quarterback, albeit a good problem to have. Three starting caliber quarterbacks will be on the roster entering training camp, as Brock Purdy, Trey Lance and Sam Darnold will compete for depth chart hierarchy. Despite it being a tough decision, the 49ers brass must prioritize the 2023 NFL Draft and worry about the quarterback position later this offseason.

The 49ers have a total of 11 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, although the first pick won’t come until the third round. Recent trades for Lance and RB Christian McCaffrey will keep the 49ers out of the first round for the foreseeable future. This adds an added pressure to each selection the 49ers make, as the margin for error is less than many other NFL teams. While they need to do their due diligence on prospects to target, they also need to be weary of drafting the wrong player. When the draft comes, who are the players that the 49ers need to be sure to avoid?

Here are two players the San Francisco 49ers must avoid in the 2023 NFL Draft.

*Draft profiles via NFL

Carter Warren, OT, Pittsburgh

Carter Warren is coming off of a torn meniscus that ended his last season of eligibility only four games in. The Pittsburgh Panthers offensive tackle was on track to be a four-year starter, and was having an illustrious college career. He earned second-team All-ACC recognition in 2021, and was ready to cement himself as one of the top offensive tackles in the country in 2022. The injury cut him short, although he is now fully recovered heading into the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 49ers are in need of a left tackle, as they lost a staple of their offensive line in recent years this offseason. Mike McGlinchey signed a 5-year, $87,500,000 contract this offseason to protect the Broncos’ Russell Wilson in Denver. On paper, Warren could fit, and immediately fill the hole McGlinchey left. However, given his injury and the 49ers scheme, San Francisco should look elsewhere for their new left tackle.

Injuries cut many careers short in the NFL, most especially lineman. The fact that Warren starts his career having suffered one season-ending injury already, to the knee nonetheless, his future durability cannot be trusted. Along with injury concerns, Warren showed in college that he is a much better pass-blocker then run-blocker. The 49ers have the most lethal running back duo in the NFL with McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell, not to mention Deebo Samuel’s rushing prowess from the WR position. They should aim for a left tackle that has displayed a better track record in the run game.

Carter Warren could be a solid left tackle in the NFL, but the 49ers need a run-blocker now, and that isn’t the Pittsburgh product.

Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

George Kittle is one of the best tight ends in the NFL, and not just for his ability to catch the ball. He is incredible after the catch, and is probably the most willing blocker at the position out of the elite pass-catchers. Kittle has gone viral multiple times for laughing maniacally as he viciously pancakes a defender. Thus, as another Iowa tight end enters the draft, the 49ers must be licking their chops at the possibility of drafting the prospect. However, the 49ers would actually be smart to avoid bringing Sam LaPorta to the Bay.

It is true that Kittle has dealt with injuries over the last few seasons and the 49ers should bring in a tight end that could give him some extra rest, and hopefully lessen his chance of being sidelined. Given the success of the Iowa tight end tree in the NFL, going and getting LaPorta to back up Kittle would be the simple man’s recommendation. However, LaPorta just isn’t quite the prospect that Kittle, or other Iowa tight ends TJ Hockenson and Noah Fant were.

LaPorta would be most needed in San Francisco to block. This would in turn allow Kittle to prioritize his pass catching opportunities. Unfortunately for LaPorta, his lack of elusiveness and inconsistent positioning made him a mediocre blocker in both the running and passing games in college. Not to mention, he isn’t nearly the playmaking prospect like any of the aforementioned three Iowa products. Kittle has shown the ability to make big, splashy plays in the NFL, and LaPorta doesn’t project as a player who can do the same.

Of course, if LaPorta comes available at the right price, the 49ers would be hard to pass on him given his connection to Kittle. This might cause them to end up drafting a player that doesn’t fit the direction they are trying to go.