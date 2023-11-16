Nick Bosa has a little bit of a rivalry with Baker Mayfield, but the 49ers star says that it is all in good fun.

After starting the season 5-0, the San Francisco 49ers have been in a bit of a slump as they have now lost three of their last four games. San Francisco is currently sitting at 6-3, so they are still in position to make the playoffs, but they need to get back to where they were at the beginning of the season. The 49ers are expected to improve to 7-3 this weekend as they are at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and they are favored by 11.5. Tampa Bay is 4-5 on the season.

This weekend's game between the 49ers and Buccaneers will renew a friendly rivalry between Nick Bosa and Baker Mayfield. When the two of them were in college, Mayfield's Oklahoma football team took down Bosa and Ohio State football in Columbus, and Mayfield planted an Oklahoma flag at the 50-yard line after the game. Then, when Bosa was a rookie in the NFL, he sacked Mayfield and did a flag planting celebration of his own. All of it was in good fun, however.

“He's nice,” Bosa said about Mayfield, according to an article from 49erswebzone.com “I've never had anything against him. Just a joke as a rookie.”

Not only did Bosa elude to their rivalry being a friendly one, but he also had a lot of praise for Mayfield's game. He knows that the 49ers will have their work cut out for them.

“He's definitely scrappy,” Bosa continued. “He's tougher than he looks in the pocket with escapability and his athleticism, and then he's good at, whenever guys are open within the scheme, he hits them.”

Bosa will certainly find his way into the Tampa Bay backfield this weekend, and it will be interesting to see what celebrations the 49ers star has up his sleeve.