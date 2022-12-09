By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. However, there is a chance the Niners could be without star defender Nick Bosa. Adam Schefter reports that Bosa is listed as questionable for this Week 14 clash due to a hamstring ailment.

Bosa has dealt with various injury concerns throughout the season. But he’s been able to power through for the most part. Through 11 games, Nick Bosa has recorded 14.5 sacks, 36 total tackles, and 1 forced fumble. San Francisco’s defense is always in good hands with Bosa leading the charge.

The 49ers are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now, winning 5 consecutive games. With that being said, they will need all hands on deck with Jimmy Garoppolo out of the picture due to injury. Garoppolo’s absence makes it even more imperative that the defense continues to perform well. And that will be an easier task if Nick Bosa is available.

49ers’ head coach Kyle Shanahan shared an update on Garoppolo’s chances of returning this season.

“Kyle Shanahan says there’s a ‘way, outside chance, late in the playoffs’ that Jimmy Garoppolo can return this season. He said the 7-8-week recovery timetable cited yesterday is for Garoppolo’s foot to heal not necessarily for him to return to playing football,” The Athletic’s Matt Barrows shared on Twitter.

The Niners feature plenty of weapons despite their injury woes. Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel make up one of the most intimidating duos in the league. San Francisco will remain confident heading into this matchup with the Buccaneers.

