The San Francisco 49ers have added defensive end Nick Bosa on the injury report ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Rams. While the team hasn't yet mentioned if he will play versus the Rams, Bosa was a limited participant in this week's practice. However, it's still a potential blow to a team without George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, and Deebo Samuel.

On the other hand, the Rams also have injury concerns. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered an ankle injury against the Cardinals, though the team hasn't put him on the injury reserve. Meanwhile, their other star receiver Puka Nacua is on the IR with a knee injury.

The injury news to Nick Bosa came in a report by Nick Wagoner on X, formerly Twitter.

Week 3: 49ers vs Rams

Besides Bosa, two other starters did not participate in practice: Charvarius Ward and George Kittle.

Reports have indicated that the team will likely sit Kittle for Week 3, due to hamstring tightness. While, physically, he might be able to play, the team would rather exercise precaution than worsen his injury early in the season.

Similarly, their All-Pro cornerback Ward also has a knee/hamstring problem, which also put him out of practice. The team didn't mention whether they would sit him versus the Rams, but they should announce an update sometime before the game.

Still, the team can put out more talent on the field compared to the Rams. The 49ers have extended Brandon Aiyuk to a new deal, and he should shake off the rust after not practicing or playing in the preseason. Likewise, expect him to step up amid the injury absences of McCaffrey, Samuel, and Kittle.

This gap in overall talent might put the 49ers over the Rams, and the latter will definitely miss their injured players more than the former. But then, anything can happen in the NFL. It wouldn't do for the 49ers to take their Week 3 matchup lightly.

In any case, coach Kyle Shanahan should speak to reporters on Friday to give injury updates about Nick Bosa, George Kittle, and Charvarius Ward.

Recent comments

Nick Bosa had spoken to the media after the 49ers' 23-17 Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, where he explained how Fred Warner's strong defensive play had rubbed off on the team's defenders. Warner has three-time Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections, playing now in his seventh NFL season.

“It kind of makes us want to do better ourselves because you know if you do your job and get it turned back or whatever the situation is, he's going to be there,” Bosa said, via a report from Taylor Wirth on NBC Sports.

The 49ers will face the Rams on Sunday.