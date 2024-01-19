San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa has a gameplan for how his team will look to contain Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers are currently gearing up to begin their 2024 NFL postseason run following a well-earned bye in the Wild Card Round, which took place last week. Bosa continued to establish himself as one of the league's premier defensive players throughout this past season, helping guide his 49ers to the number one overall seed in the NFC, a conference that many pundits project them to represent in the upcoming Super Bowl.

First things first, however: the divisional round, which will take place in San Francisco against the Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers, who were extremely impressive in their Wild Card round win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Nick Bosa knows that the key to stopping what has suddenly become an electric Packers offense revolves around making Jordan Love as uncomfortable as possible in the pocket.

“I don't think many teams have made him uncomfortable yet,” said Bosa, per David Lombardi of The Athletic. “So stopping the run and covering up those easy, open guys is something we have to do… In the playoffs, running the ball and stopping the run is how you win.”

Indeed, the 49ers vs Packers matchup certainly projects to be a contest that will be won in the trenches, where it is borderline impossible to fully contain a healthy Bosa. Although most pundits will expect the 49ers to win this one pretty easily, it seems that for his part, Bosa is not taking the challenge lightly against this revamped Packers squad, led by the talented first-year starter in Love.