By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The San Francisco 49ers received a major boost to their already impressive defense. San Francisco officially activated DT Javon Kinlaw from the IR to the 53-man roster, per Field Yates.

The 49ers have done a tremendous job of overcoming an injury-plagued 2022 campaign. Most teams would not be in the playoff conversation after losing two quarterbacks to injury. But despite Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance being forced out of the picture, the Niners are still alive with the season winding down. And a primary reason for their continued success has been the defense.

The 49ers’s defense enters Week 16 ranked 1st in points limited per game, total yards limited per game, and rushing yards limited per game. They are also 2nd in interceptions and 8th in sacks. Their defensive-front and the secondary are more than capable of getting the job done. And as aforementioned, this Javon Kinlaw injury update will only help matters in the long run.

However, we do need to give the 49ers’ offense credit as well. The addition of Christian McCaffrey has panned out well, while Deebo Samuel is still a valuable presence without question. QB Brock Purdy has also impressed since taking over for Garoppolo.

Purdy recently joined Aaron Rodgers as the only two quarterbacks ever to post a passer rating of 115+ in each of their first two starts.

If Purdy and the offense can continue playing well, the 49ers defense will take care of the rest as the playoffs draw near. This will be an interesting team to follow moving forward.