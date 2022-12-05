By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

It’s not everyday that the reigning “Mr. Irrelevant” will get to start for an NFL team, but here we are. After Jimmy Garoppolo’s season ended with a foot injury, the San Francisco 49ers are turning to Brock Purdy to lead the team. Purdy was the final pick of the 2022 draft, and is the third-string QB for the team.

Purdy did well in their game against the Dolphins, keeping the 49ers’ lead for most of the game. Most of the fanbase is understandably worried for the future, though. Linebacker Fred Warner allayed these fears by reminding everyone that Brock Purdy regularly plays against the stout 49ers defense, per Michael David Smith.

“He’s done a great job of getting us ready every week,” Warner said. “He’s played against the best defense in the league (49ers) for the last 13 weeks. He’s gonna be just fine. I have the most respect and confidence in him because I see him every single day on the scout team… I’ve got all the confidence in the world in Purdy.”

As Warner noted, Brock Purdy was the scout team quarterback for the 49ers for most of the season. That means that he was essentially the training dummy for the defense to prepare against their next opponent. Warner would be intimately familiar with Purdy’s game, hence his confidence in the young QB.

The 49ers lost Jimmy Garoppolo for the rest of the season due to a foot injury he suffered. Up to this point, the veteran has played really well as the leader of the team. We’ll see how this team fares over the next few weeks with Purdy or recently-signed veteran Josh Johnson under center.