The San Francisco 49ers head to Miami to take on the Dolphins as they look to get back on track after failing to score a touchdown in their Thursday Night loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a 49ers-Dolphins prediction and pick.

49ers-Dolphins Last Game – Matchup History

The San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins last faced off on December 4, 2022, with the 49ers securing a decisive 33-17 victory at Levi's Stadium. Brock Purdy stepped in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo and delivered a solid performance, throwing for 210 yards and two touchdowns. Christian McCaffrey contributed with 146 total yards and a touchdown, while the 49ers' defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa twice, stifling Miami's explosive offense.

Overall Series: 8-7 (San Francisco 49ers)

How to Watch 49ers vs. Dolphins

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

TV: CBS

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The San Francisco 49ers are poised to bounce back from their recent struggles and secure a crucial victory against the Miami Dolphins in Week 16. Despite losing four of their last five games, the 49ers still boast one of the NFL's most potent offenses, ranking fifth in yards per play. Quarterback Brock Purdy, playing for a potential contract extension, has extra motivation to showcase his skills in these final games. The 49ers' offensive prowess, combined with Kyle Shanahan's intimate knowledge of Mike McDaniel's coaching tendencies, gives them a significant strategic advantage. Moreover, San Francisco's defense, which has been a cornerstone of their success, matches up well against Miami's offense which has struggled to find consistency, averaging just 19.7 points per game.

The Dolphins, while showing flashes of brilliance, have failed to live up to expectations this season. Their offense, which relies heavily on short passes and outside runs, has become predictable, allowing opposing defenses to adapt. San Francisco's defensive coordinator, with insights from Shanahan, is well-equipped to exploit these tendencies. Additionally, the 49ers' third-ranked Net Yards per Play (+1.0) demonstrates their overall efficiency, even in defeat. With the playoffs still within reach, albeit requiring some help, the 49ers have more to play for and are likely to display a sense of urgency that has been missing in recent weeks. This combination of offensive firepower, defensive acumen, and motivational factors positions the 49ers to upset the Dolphins and keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Miami Dolphins are primed to beat the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16, thanks to their strong recent form and home-field advantage at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami’s defense, ranked in the top 10 against the run, is well-equipped to limit the 49ers’ depleted offense, which will be without key players like Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams. Additionally, Tua Tagovailoa has found rhythm in recent weeks, and the Dolphins have won four of their last six games, showcasing improved offensive efficiency and defensive resilience.

Offensively, Miami’s speed-based attack, led by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle (if healthy), could exploit a 49ers defense that has struggled in recent weeks. Head coach Mike McDaniel’s familiarity with Kyle Shanahan’s system gives the Dolphins a tactical edge in countering San Francisco’s schemes. With both teams clinging to slim playoff hopes, expect Miami’s balanced approach and recent momentum to secure a crucial victory in this pivotal matchup.

Final 49ers-Dolphins Prediction & Pick

The 49ers vs. Dolphins matchup in Week 16 presents an intriguing battle between two teams desperately clinging to slim playoff hopes. Despite their recent struggles, the 49ers remain a formidable opponent, ranking third in Net Yards per Play at +1.02. However, injuries to key players like Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams have hampered their once-potent offense. The Dolphins, while also underperforming expectations, have shown signs of life recently, winning four of their last six games. Their defense ranks in the top 10 against the run, which could pose problems for the 49ers' depleted offense.

Miami's home-field advantage at Hard Rock Stadium and the hope of Jaylen Waddle being available could give them an edge. However, Kyle Shanahan's intimate knowledge of Mike McDaniel's coaching tendencies could provide the 49ers with a strategic advantage. Given the 49ers' recent 1-5 ATS record and the Dolphins' slight momentum, Miami -1.5 appears to be the better play. The Dolphins' balanced approach and urgency to keep their playoff hopes alive should be enough to cover the narrow spread at home.

Final 49ers-Dolphins Prediction & Pick: Miami Dolphins -1.5 (-105), Over 44.5 (-115)