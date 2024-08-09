ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The preseason is in full swing in the NFL as the defending NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers visit Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans on Saturday at Nissan Stadium. The best team in the NFC visits Nashville as we share our NFL odds series and make a 49ers-Titans prediction and pick.

The 49ers are the defending NFC Champions after falling short to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII. Now, they are ready to run it back to try and finally secure their sixth Super Bowl win. But first, they have to endure some preseason issues and injuries. Christian McCaffrey has a calf strain and will miss the preseason. Amazingly, he went off last season for a career-high 1,459 yards, putting himself at the top of the list. McCaffrey also had 14 touchdowns.

The 49ers are also dealing with Brandon Aiyuk's contract concerns and trade demands. Unfortunately, this seems to be yet another of the yearly dramas the Niners deal with regarding contract extensions.

But San Francisco still has quietly made some good moves, including the addition of Leonard Floyd, who has 58 sacks over 120 starts. Likewise, the Niners also added De'Vondre Campbell, a 2021 All-Pro, and Malik Collins, who will replace Arik Armstead. If they play in this game, they likely will play a series or two.

The Titans added Tony Pollard to replace Derrick Henry as their top running back. Additionally, they signed Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd to bolster their receiver corps. However, the biggest change for the Titans is their new head coach, Brian Callahan. He will bring a new system and new life to a team desperately looking for it. Saturday will provide the first chance for Callahan to show the world what he has got.

Here are the NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: 49ers-Titans Odds

San Francisco 49ers: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +200

Tennessee Titans: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -240

Over: 38.5 (-110)

Under: 38.5 (-110)

How to Watch 49ers vs. Titans Preseason

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for free trial)

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread/Win

We won't see any of the major stars in this game. Significantly, Kyle Shanahan has always played it safe in the preseason and usually used a vanilla playbook. Shanahan uses the preseason as a scouting tool to see which players will make the team and which plays could be successful down the line.

Brock Purdy may not play in the preseason opener. Instead, we likely will see a battle of the backups as Joshua Dobbs and Brandon Allen compete to see who can be the guy that backs Purdy up on Sundays. Jordan Mason and Elijah Mitchell likely get the reps for the running backs. Additionally, we might see the professional debut of fourth-round draft pick Isaac Guerenado, who has been turning heads during training camp.

First-round draft pick Ricky Pearsall Jr. is dealing with a shoulder injury and might miss the preseason opener. Therefore, expect to see a lot of Chris Conley, Ronnie Bell, and Jacob Cowing as they all battle it out for depth spots, which could turn into bigger spots down the line, especially if Aiyuk departs.

The biggest spots to watch on defense will be Jordan Elliot at right defensive tackle and Dee Winters at weak-side linebacker. Both are playing pivotal roles to back up stars.

The 49ers will cover the spread if the offense gets going and gets some touchdowns early. Then, they need their defensive players to perform at the same level as the starters.

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Titans hope to get off to a good start and will use any momentum they gain in the preseason to make some noise during the regular season.

Mason Rudolph and Malik Willis will get most of the time as quarterbacks. While we might see Will Levis, it is likely he only plays a series or two.

Tyjae Spears figures to split time with Pollard during the regular season and will likely get a few reps on Saturday. Furthermore, Hassan Haskin and Julius Chestnut will get some opportunities to run the ball. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Phillips, Mason Kinsey, Sam Schnee, and Tre'Shaun Harrison will get chances to catch the ball. Likewise, Josh Whyle, a backup tight end, will get some opportunities.

Offensive tackle Daniel Brunskill will protect Rudolph and Willis and face his former team for the first time. Also, Geron Christian and Andrew Rupcich will also take reps along the line.

Some players to watch on defense include Keondre Coburn, TK McLendon Jr., Quinton Bohanna, and Marlin Davidson. All of them will get chances to show they belong in the upper tier of the depth chart.

The Titans will cover the spread if their running backs can move the chains. Then, they need their defense to make good plays and avoid lapses.

Final 49ers-Titans Prediction & Pick

If this were a regular-season game, the easy pick would be the 49ers to win and cover the spread. However, we likely will see third-string players suit up for the majority of the game. This ultimately means we likely will see the Titans take advantage of it and find ways to score. Consequently, it should be enough for the Titans to cover the spread at home.

Click here for more betting news & predictions

Final 49ers-Titans Prediction & Pick: Tennessee Titans -5.5 (-110)