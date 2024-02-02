As the January transfer window closes its doors, here is our rundown of the five most impactful transfers, including Jadon Sancho, Timo Werner

As the January transfer window closes its doors, the football world reflects on the significant moves that transpired over the past month, reported by GOAL. Here is our rundown of the five most impactful transfers.

5. Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund to Nottingham Forest, loan):



In a surprising move, American talent Gio Reyna opted for a loan switch to Nottingham Forest from Borussia Dortmund. The decision, though deemed risky, reflects Reyna's eagerness for more playing time. Nottingham Forest provides a different challenge for the 21-year-old. The loan move sparks intrigue, and fans await how Reyna will fare in the Premier League.

4. Kalvin Phillips (Man City to West Ham, loan):



In a critical move for his career, Kalvin Phillips left Manchester City on loan to join West Ham. The English midfielder, with limited playing time at City, seeks a fresh start to enhance his chances of representing England in the upcoming Euros. Phillips' move to West Ham presents an opportunity for him to make a swift impact.

3. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig to Tottenham, loan):

German striker Timo Werner, after an underwhelming stint at Chelsea, secures a loan move to Tottenham. This presents a chance for Werner to rediscover his goal-scoring prowess in the Premier League. The move not only aims to benefit Tottenham but also serves as a redemption opportunity for Werner on English soil.

2. Claudio Echeverri (River Plate to Man City, £12.5m):

Despite only four appearances in the Argentine top-flight, Claudio Echeverri made a remarkable move to Manchester City for £12.5 million. The young talent gained attention through standout performances in the Under-17 World Cup. Echeverri faces the challenge of meeting high expectations and hopes to follow in the footsteps of compatriot Julian Alvarez, thriving under one of the game's top coaches.

1. Jadon Sancho (Man Utd to Borussia Dortmund, loan):



In a headline-making move, Jadon Sancho returns to Borussia Dortmund on loan from Manchester United. Sancho, who previously excelled in the Bundesliga, aims to rejuvenate his career and silence critics. The move provides him with a familiar environment and league, offering the perfect setting to showcase his abilities and prove doubters wrong.