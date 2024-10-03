After a pair of losses to the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts in Weeks 2 and 3, the Chicago Bears were able to get back on track in Week 4 against the Rams, and now enter a Week 5 matchup with the Carolina Panthers as favorites to win the game and get back above .500 for the season. Ahead of the Bears-Panthers game, it's time to make some Bears Week 5 predictions.

Amidst a loaded NFC North Division, the Bears enter a crucial stretch of their schedule in which they'll need to take care of business week in and week out if they hope to have any chance of making a postseason push in the back half of the season. Four of Chicago's next five opponents currently have losing records, and the Bears sit at 2-2. Assuming the Bears win the games they're supposed to, they could theoretically enter their Week 11-18 gauntlet with a 6-3 record.

But we're getting ahead of ourselves. For now, let's focus on the Carolina Panthers and five Bears Week 5 predictions.

DJ Moore scores twice versus his former team

Through the opening four weeks of the season, DJ Moore is averaging just 47.3 yards per game, which would be the lowest total of his career. This comes just a season after Moore had his most productive season, a 1,364 yard, 8 touchdown campaign within a Bears offense that was 27th in passing yards per game last year. It's no wonder that Moore has been visibly frustrated on the sidelines on multiple occasions this season.

Moore caught only three balls against the Los Angeles Rams last week, but one of them was a beautiful toe-tap in the back of the end zone for his first touchdown of the year. With Caleb Williams continuing to look more comfortable and confident by the week — more on this in a second — it could mean that DJ Moore is due for his first big performance of the 2024 season. Wouldn't it be fitting if it came against his former team?

Carolina has already given up a pair of 50+ yard touchdown receptions in the opening four weeks of the season, and last year, four of Moore's eight touchdown receptions were of at least 25 yards. I see a Williams/Moore connection for 50+ yards early in the game, and another one late, in the red zone, to seal the win in the 2nd half.

Caleb Williams' rookie ascension continues

Though the raw numbers weren't jaw-dropping against Los Angeles last week, especially in comparison to what he had done in Indianapolis the week before, Caleb Williams had the cleanest performance of his rookie season in the 24-18 win over the Rams.

Williams played with poise, took what the Rams defense gave him, completed nearly 74 percent of his passes, and had his first career game with a touchdown and no turnovers. With a defense that has been playing as well as Chicago's has — eighth in points allowed, third in turnovers forced — this is the name of the game for the Bears rookie QB as he continues to progress throughout his first NFL season.

But against a Panthers defense that is 31st in passing touchdowns allowed this season, it might be an opportunity for Caleb Williams to showcase why the Bears selected him 1st overall in last April's NFL Draft.

David Tepper throws drink at a drunk Bears fan from executive suite

Is this technically a bold prediction if Tepper has done this once before?

Expand Tweet

Look, all I'm saying is it's clearly easy to get under David Tepper's skin, and Bears fans have more than enough ammo to bombard the Panthers owner with soul-crushing taunts for three straight hours. I mean, how many times would a drunk Chicagoan have to yell, “Hey Tepper, where's Bryce? Hey Tepper, thanks for Caleb… and DJ… and a 2nd round pick in 2025!” before the man finally snaps? Everyone has a breaking point.

Gervon Dexter's breakout season continues with multi-sack outing

Carolina's offensive line ranks 2nd in pass-blocking through four weeks, per Pro Football Focus, and the offense as a whole has been markedly better since making the switch from Bryce Young to Andy Dalton. But if Chicago gets out to an early lead, forcing Carolina to become one-dimensional while playing from behind, it could mean the Bears front gets to go on a hunting expedition for a particular 36-year-old red head who has never been known for his wheels.

With that being the case, don't be surprised if second year defensive tackle is the one who shines the brightest against the Panthers.

The Bears were hoping for a big Gervon Dexter season in 2024, and through four weeks, he's been better than they could've hope. Dexter leads Chicago with 3 sacks, and he's also added 9 pressures and 6 QB hits along with 12 total tackles. By the numbers, he's been one of the most disruptive interior defenders in the NFL this season, and perhaps this is the week he'll be recognized for it.

Matt Eberflus wins consecutive games for third time in Bears tenure

Matt Eberflus has just 11 wins to his name in a little over two full seasons as the Bears head coach, so it's not as if he's had a myriad of opportunities to accumulate back-to-back wins. This one right here is a golden opportunity, and you know what, I'll take it even one step further…

After Carolina, the Bears are off to London to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6. The Jags are the only winless team in the league, and haven't shown me anything to believe they'll soon turn things around. I think the Bears go into their Week 7 bye on the first three game winning streak of Matt Eberflus' career.