After getting off to a 1-4 start through the first five weeks of the 2022 NFL season, it seems like the Baker Mayfield experiment has been yet another failure in the Carolina Panthers’ endless search for consistency at the quarterback spot. These early-season struggles led to the firing of Matt Rhule in his third straight losing campaign with the team. What other moves in the works for the Panthers still remain to be seen, but there has recently been discussions around the league that star running back Christian McCaffrey could be on his way out of town.

Still just 26 years of age, McCaffrey is among the best dual-threat backs in the NFL when fully healthy. Just two years removed from signing a four-year, $64 million contract extension with the Panthers, McCaffrey has been ravaged by injuries in each of the past three seasons. CMC has played just 15 games over the last two-plus seasons after not missing a game in his first three years.

On the flip side, any potential trade partner would have the option to release him with little penalty as early as this upcoming offseason. With all this in the works, let’s now discuss five ideal trade destinations for the Pro Bowl running back with the Panthers likely headed for a full-on roster rebuild.

5. Philadelphia Eagles

Back in 2017, the Eagles actually looked into drafting CMC, but he was selected before it was their turn to make a pick in the first round. Bringing Christian McCaffrey on board would lessen Miles Sanders’ load while giving them a more potent rushing attack. It would also give Philadelphia some insurance at running back if Sanders decides to leave in free agency. Plus, McCaffrey lining up with Jalen Hurts would give the Eagles all kinds of exciting options to work with in their run-heavy offense.

4. Los Angeles Rams

In what has been a far cry from their historic Super Bowl run last season, it’d be a grave understatement to say that the Rams could use some help in the running game. Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. haven’t produced at a high level, and Matthew Stafford has only been able to connect with Cooper Kupp and Tyler Higbee up to this point in the year.

The addition of Christian McCaffrey could prove to be another roster-altering move for Los Angeles, especially with his ability to excel on the ground and in the passing game. With Sean McVay’s creativity and ability to innovate, he’d be able to incorporate McCaffrey into their offensive system and utilize his versatile skill set to perfection. This move would also reunite McCaffrey with Jake Peetz, who used to be his position coach in Carolina.

3. San Francisco 49ers

Sitting atop the NFC West with Jimmy Garoppolo at the helm once again, the San Francisco 49ers are coming back into form as Super Bowl contenders. In Kyle Shanahan’s run-centric game plan, CMC could thrive and return to playing Pro Bowl-caliber football. With Elijah Mitchell currently sidelined, this could be a golden opportunity for Christian McCaffrey to come right in and fill the void.

All the while joining a lethal offense featuring Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, and Jauan Jennings. As a two-time All-Pro who has topped 100 catches twice in his career, McCaffrey could reestablish his roots with the 49ers. Not to mention he did used to play at Stanford, so this would be the ultimate homecoming for him.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Just as they’ve started to get their legs back under them, the Kansas City Chiefs are back to their old tricks and look like the class of the AFC. Led by Patrick Mahomes, just the very idea of Christian McCaffrey in the same backfield as him would give opposing defenses all kinds of headaches.

Between Mahomes’ deep arm threat and elusiveness and a well-rounded receiving corps of Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Skyy Moore, the Chiefs have continued to showcase their sustained success. The addition of McCaffrey would unquestionably make them an even tougher cover. It’d also give them a more dominant running back rotation with Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco also in the mix.

1. Buffalo Bills

Widely considered the top landing spot for Christian McCaffrey if he does wind up getting traded, this move would make the Buffalo Bills merely unstoppable. With Josh Allen putting them in prime position to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history, McCaffrey would be able to come right in and have an immediate impact for them. Between his steady hands and mobility out of the backfield, he’d form a lethal 1-2 punch with James Cook while giving Allen another outlet to work with.

Given that the Bills already possess the most complete aerial assault in the league, CMC would bring a diverse skill set that would fit in seamlessly with Buffalo’s uptempo style of play. As a team on the verge of championship stardom, adding McCaffrey to their roster could put them over the top.