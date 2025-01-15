There is plenty to play for for Ohio State football on Monday night when it takes on Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Atlanta. After a tumultuous regular season filled with ups and downs, Ryan Day and the Buckeyes have steamrolled through the CFP and now find themselves as big favorites to take home the title.

Of course, winning a national championship is at the top of mind for Ohio State as it prepares for its final game. However, there may be even more at stake for a lot of its starters. Most of the key players for the Buckeyes will be headed off to the NFL at the end of the season, and a big time performance on the game's biggest stage could see a bump in draft stock for some of them.

Arguably the Buckeyes' two best draft prospects, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and safety Caleb Downs, aren't even eligible to leave for the draft after the season. However, there are still a handful of players who will be looking to find a place in the pros in 2025. Here are five players who have a chance to leave a lasting impression on scouts with a big game on Monday night.

WR Emeka Egbuka

Emeka Egbuka has been overshadowed by Jeremiah Smith at times this season, with fans and pundits mesmerized by the youngster's incredible combination of size and athleticism. Egbuka doesn't have the same kind of physical traits that make him jump off the screen as Smith does, but he still has a chance to be a first round pick this spring.

Simply put, it's easy to see how Egbuka will fit into an NFL offense. He is a great route runner with excellent hands and a great feel for the game. He excels against man coverage with his nuance as a route runner and ability to make hands catches at the catch point even if he doesn't get separation. He is also effective against zone with his great spatial awareness and ability to settle in soft spots in coverage. Egbuka should plug in right away as a QB-friendly slot receiver in the pros.

Egbuka is projected as a late first-round pick or an early second-rounder, but he has a chance to boost that stock in this one. Notre Dame will likely focus a ton of attention on Smith, leaving Egbuka with plenty of one-on-one situations against the Irish's man-heavy scheme. That sounds like a perfect recipe for success for the veteran wideout.

S Lathan Ransom

Lathan Ransom is another key player for the Ohio State defense that gets a bit overshadowed by his younger counterpart. Caleb Downs steals the headlines for the Buckeyes defense, but Ransom is one of the best players on the field every time you turn on the tape.

Ransom pops off the screen every time you watch the Buckeyes due to his instinctual nature and his physicality. He is a great run defender and allows Ohio State to play a lot of nickel and dime sets on defense without sacrificing size in the box or the ability to defend the run. Ransom isn't the quickest defensive back on the perimeter or in coverage, but he is a great tackler who is unafraid to take on blocks and ball carriers.

Ransom currently projects as a mid-round pick due to his average athleticism for his position, but he makes up for that by being a very smart player who is always in the right spot and trusts his eyes to trigger downhill quickly on things. If he can show that skillset off in this game, it's easy to see why teams would fall in love with him on day two of the draft.

Ohio State defensive line with plenty to prove

Arguably the best position group for this Ohio State squad is its defensive line. Defensive ends Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau and defensive tackle Tyleik Williams have all been key pieces for Ohio State this season and have made it one of the tougher defenses to deal with in all of college football. On Monday night, all three will have a chance to leave a lasting impression on scouts about why they should be top picks.

Sawyer is the headliner as one of the leaders of the team and someone who has stepped up his game in a massive way in the CFP. Through three playoff games, Sawyer has recorded 4.5 sacks and seven pass breakups. He made the play of the playoffs in the semifinals against Texas at the Cotton Bowl, stripping Quinn Ewers on a huge fourth down, scooping it up and taking it all the way back for a touchdown to send Ohio State through to the title game.

Expand Tweet

Williams is an ultra-athletic defensive tackle who is a disruptor in the middle. He is very talented but also an inconsistent player who disappears for drives or quarters at a time. However, when he is on, he is one of the most explosive, disruptive factors in the nation as an interior lineman. If he can show up and have a huge impact throughout the title game, that could go a long way in the eyes of draft evaluators.

Tuimoloau is also an interesting player who has a high floor as an impactful member of a defensive line rotation at the next level, but he can really flash his ceiling in the championship game. He is a big, strong defensive end who excels as a pocket pusher and a run defender, but he lacks the twitch and the burst to be a true edge rusher on passing downs. However, Tuimoloau has a lot of different wats to affect the game and he will have a chance to show that off for this Ohio State football team on Monday night.