In their first divisional matchup of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs managed to remain undefeated with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers but suffered a major loss in leading receiver Rashee Rice. In a freak accident, the second-year wideout was taken out by his own quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, after an interception and is feared to have torn his ACL and be out for the year.

With 13 games left in the regular season, the Chiefs have a lot of work left ahead of them, particularly if they wish to three-peat as defending Super Bowl champions. The team is already without running back Isiah Pacheco, who is not expected to return until the end of the season with a leg injury.

For now, Mahomes and the Chiefs are seemingly in the same position that they were in for most of 2023 before Rice's late-season breakthrough. Rice's injury leaves Kansas City without a reliable top receiver, forcing rookie Xavier Worthy to be the de facto No. 1 option. While explosive, Worthy has not shown the ability at this point in his career to be the leading pass catcher on a championship-level team.

With Rice expected to soon join Marquise ‘Hollywood' Brown on injured reserve, the Chiefs will likely need to seek a temporary replacement. Here are the five best available and most realistic options for the defending champions.

Michael Thomas

The NFL world has seemingly forgotten about former two-time All-Pro Michael Thomas, who is still just 31 years old. He seems much older than that, mostly because he has appeared in just 20 games since his career-best 2019 campaign and is rarely available. However, in terms of pure talent, he is still the best available free agent in the position.

While Thomas' 10 games in 2023 are still less than 60 percent of the regular season, it was the most he played since 2019. His 448 receiving yards were also the most he recorded in a single season since he led the league with a career-high 1,725 yards in his fourth year.

It would be unrealistic to expect Thomas to return to his peak, but it is well within reason for Kansas City to ask him to be a reliable pair of hands in a young receiver room. The team signing Kareem Hunt to replace Pacheco shows their preference for signing proven veterans in a pinch.

Davante Adams

Davante Adams recently asked out of Las Vegas, immediately making him the top available trade target in the league. Given the current state of the Chiefs' pass catchers, the move would be ideal for both sides. The only problem is that Kansas City has almost nothing to offer without forfeiting too much of its core. Rice or not, this is still arguably the best roster in the NFL.

Aside from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, most of the Chiefs' key offense pieces are 25 or younger, including Isiah Pacheco, Xavier Worthy, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Wanya Morris and Rice. The star wideout missing time hurts but regardless, the future is still bright, making it difficult for the team to give up anything of value for Adams, who, even with his undeniable talent, is far closer to the end of his career than the beginning.

Still, if Brett Veach can make this happen, it would almost be unfair to the rest of the league. Adams has made it known that he is seeking a reunion with Derek Carr in New Orleans but he would certainly not turn down an opportunity to undoubtedly thrive in a Mahomes-led offense.

Chase Claypool

He may never play another NFL snap again, but just four years ago, Claypool was considered one of the most promising up-and-coming receivers in the game. Still just 26, the former second-round pick was chosen by the Pro Football Writers of America as a member of the 2020 All-Rookie team, ahead of other eligible names including CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy, Brandon Aiyuk, Michael Pittman Jr. and Tee Higgins.

While his limited progression and compiling off-field issues no longer make him the player he once was, Claypool is still one of the top free agents on the market and one that would still make headlines if the two sides could come to an agreement.

Hunter Renfrow

Although he has disappointed in the last two seasons, it was in the not-too-distant past when Hunter Renfrow had a 1,000-yard season in 2021. A quarterback change and lack of progression have since halted his career but even in his lackluster 2022 and 2023 campaigns, Renfrow still hauled in 70 percent of his targets.

With Rice going down, the Chiefs are turning to JuJu Smith-Schuster as their new starting slot receiver, flanked by Worthy and Justin Watson on the outside. Smith-Schuster is far from reliable but is familiar with the offense, being second on the team in receiving yards in 2022. However, should the team grow frustrated with his inefficiency, Renfrow is the top available slot receiver with an affordable price tag.

Particularly with Rice thriving as a short-yardage option in the past two seasons, Renfrow has the best skill set to mimic his role on paper.

Justyn Ross

It just so happens that one of the best wideouts available on a practice squad is already signed by the Chiefs. Seemingly never able to return to form after suffering compiling injuries to begin his professional career, Justyn Ross caught just six passes in 2023 for 53 receiving yards. He has not developed into the player many hoped he would be coming out of Clemson but with the Chiefs as desperate as they are, this may be his final chance to make an impact in the NFL.

What likely helps Ross the most is his availability and convenience. He would be easier and cheaper to sign than any free agent on the market and with rumors circling that the team has given up hope on former second-round pick Skyy Moore, the window of opportunity has never been wider for Ross. Speedy wideouts have realized immense success in this Chiefs' offense before and while Ross is no Tyreek Hill, he is a walking big play waiting to happen, something this offense needs in Rice's absence.