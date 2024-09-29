Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Rashee Rice was carted off the field on Sunday. Rice collided with Patrick Mahomes after an interception and did not get back up. The 3-0 Chiefs got off to a brutal start against the Chargers and Rice's injury was a part of that. The team's official account reported that he is out for the game with a knee injury.

Expand Tweet

Rice has been the top target for Mahomes so far this season. The receiver led the Chiefs with 288 receiving yards coming into the game. No one else is over 100 yards. In his absence, Mahomes will lean on Travis Kelce as he looks to unlock his tight end. The Hall of Famer has just 69 yards this season, but Kelce says he is not concerned about the slow start.

While the season is still young, Rice's knee injury could spell doom for the two-time defending champions. The Chiefs won the first of these two titles without a difference-making wide receiver. After trading Tyreek Hill, they rolled with Kelce, Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman, and a rag-tag group of pass catchers. Last year, they added Rashee Rice and he has been a great fit on the field.

Chiefs must find receivers in Rice's absence

The first order of business for the Chiefs is to beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. If they do, they will take a commanding lead in the AFC West and sit at 4-0. Any injury will be easier to swallow with that record. If they lose the game, it will be a long week of questioning the Chiefs' receiver room.

Their next game is on Monday night against the New Orleans Saints. That will be an intriguing game if Rice does not play. Which receiver will Andy Reid scheme open in that game? Xavier Worthy is the leading candidate, as the speedy rookie has not been unlocked yet. While there is no official diagnosis on Rice, the Chiefs must find players who can replace his production in the immediate future.