We found out in the latest Diablo developer live stream that a new class called the Blood Knight was arriving in Diablo Immortal. However, the Blood Knight wasn't coming to Diablo 4. Both games have a strong player base today, but arguably Diablo 4 has been losing its audience in droves recently, especially since many fans didn't find its end game enjoyable. It also doesn't seem like Diablo 4's seasonal content is convincing players that the game has any future. Some fans suggested that maybe adding the new Blood Knight to Diablo 4 as well would be a great incentive for players to come back again. Here are some reasons why Diablo 4 should also get the Blood Knight, and 5 reasons why Blizzard should hold back in adding it as Diablo 4's sixth class.

5 Reasons Why Diablo 4 Should Get the Blood Knight

The Blood Knight will introduce a new transformation mechanic that differs from the Druid's, adding variety to the game

The Blood Knight can be introduced in a season that is all about Vampires and slaying the Revenants that already exist in the game

The Blood Knight's crowd control abilities are perfect in the game's Legion world events

The Blood Knight will be a cool-looking class that will bring fashion to the rather drab-looking sets we have right now, and add more use cases for polearms

Diablo 4 desperately needs a new class

5 Reasons Why Diablo 4 Shouldn't Get the Vampire Class

The game's version of the Necromancer has a lot of overlapping skills with the Blood Knight with their access to Blood Magic

The Blood Knight's story doesn't smoothly fit in with the game's story, as Revenants and Vampires don't play a major role, and even then, they serve as antagonists

The Blood Knight's Immortal skillset will not convert well to IV's mechanics

There are other legacy classes that deserve to be added first, like the Paladin

The Blood Knight doesn't fit the game thematically, as blood in Diablo 4 represents Lilith

That's our thoughts, anyway. How about you? Do you agree that Diablo 4 should get the Blood Knight as well, or should it be a Diablo Immortal exclusive?