5 surprises Black Panther: Wakanda Forever need to deliver for Marvel fans

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just a few days away and it looks to be a worthy entry into the long list of Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. Initially made with the late Chadwick Boseman in mind, the sequel directed by Ryan Coogler has morphed into an entirely different film with Letitia Wright’s Shuri slated to take the mantle of Wakanda’s protector. And along with Tenoch Huerta’s Namor making his MCU debut, there are bound to be several surprises along the way. We take a look at those Marvel needs to deliver for the fans.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the surprises it needs to deliver for MCU fans

5. A moving tribute for the late Chadwick Boseman

To say that Chadwick Boseman’s absence from the MCU is a massive understatement. His work on the first Black Panther film and epic appearances in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame has solidified the late actor as the definitive T’Challa in everyone’s minds. That’s why it’s only fitting for him to receive a fitting tribute in Wakanda Forever when it comes out.

There have been several rumors that T’Challa’s death will be carefully explained and handled in this Black Panther sequel. If done correctly, fans will totally respect what Marvel has done to ensure Boseman’s memory gets the tribute it deserves. With a reputation like what the first Black Panther has, the brains behind the studio need to pull this off no matter what.

4. Ironheart

Needless to say, there’s really no point in trying to outdo what Marvel has done with Tony Stark. The brilliant casting of Robert Downey Jr., plus the epic characterization of Iron Man himself can’t be topped at all. But even if that’s the case, there’s really room for other characters related to the most popular Avenger to flourish and shine in the MCU.

In Wakanda Forever’s case, this character is being groomed to be Riri Williams, also known as Ironheart. The young hero is slated to make her first appearance in the Black Panther sequel and rumor has it that she’ll be an integral factor in Namor’s grudge against Wakanda itself. With that in mind, along with an upcoming series on Disney Plus, it only stands to reason that Ironheart’s debut in Wakanda Forever should be a very good one. It should compel fans to gravitate to her and give them a reason to root for the new hero. Again, if this surprise is done, fans will have more reasons to stick to the MCU.

3. Erik Killmonger

It’s such a shame Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Killmonger lived only for a single appearance in the first Black Panther film. With a complex character such as his, plus Jordan’s impressive portrayal, the character itself deserved to be in more projects after that. Well, this could all change, especially if rumors for Wakanda Forever are to be believed.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed yet, there are rumors out there that Killmonger will appear in the Black Panther sequel in a supporting role. While this potential appearance won’t be confirmed until the film does come out, the return of Jordan to the role would be a welcome surprise for Marvel fans. If he does, expect everyone’s social media feeds to be littered with news and reactions to this possible event.

2. A solid tease for upcoming MCU projects

For more than a decade, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is known to link different films and television shows together by throwing in a couple of well-placed teasers. What started with a cameo by Samuel Jackson’s Nick Fury at the end of the first Iron Man has been expanded and used to great effect. Just recently, there have been a couple of teases to the X-Men when certain She-Hulk episodes were aired. It only stands to reason that there’ll be some kind of cool easter egg hinting at future MCU projects when Wakanda Forever comes out.

Of course, the most obvious one is Ironheart and how it’ll lead to her own spinoff series. What may blow minds away is if any mention is made about mutants, the Multiverse, Thunderbolts, or even Kang himself. Since the film following Wakanda Forever is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, there’s potential for an easter egg or two leading to that film. In any case, whatever Kevin Feige and company drop into this Black Panther sequel, it’s going to be talked about by MCU fans everywhere.

1. Namor’s debut

Being one of the oldest characters in Marvel history and one that has gone through so much, it’s only fitting that Namor’s debut in the MCU should be a big one. And while his origins from the comics have been changed, there’s really no reason for him not to take everyone’s breath away when he makes his mark in Wakanda Forever. In any case, this is one surprise that should be fulfilled when the new Black Panther film comes out.

With less than a week before the sequel comes out, it’s only a matter of time before the MCU’s Phase 4 ends. Here’s hoping that it comes with a host of surprises that will leave everyone’s jaw on the floor soon.