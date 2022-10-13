Last week’s episode of She-Hulk gave fans the long-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Daredevil and led Jennifer Walters one step closer to the show’s primary antagonist. With all the trouble she has been experiencing since gaining abilities, it looks like all that build-up will pay off soon. Learn more about what went down in this She-Hulk episode 9 ending explained.

This week’s episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law starts with a throwback intro that harkens back to the original Hulk TV show. The scene cuts straight to Jennifer Walters imprisoned with Mallory, Nikki, and Pug visiting her. Mallory tells her that the District Attorney won’t press charges if she agrees to certain conditions, which include wearing an inhibitor.

With Jen losing her job and the media reporting non-stop about what happened, she finds herself back at square one. As a result, she moves back into her parent’s house to help cope with being jobless.

Days after, Nikki pays a visit and finds Jennifer making plans on how to catch the Intelligencia. Nikki shows her a recent video of Dennis Bukowski, a former colleague, speaking to the media and telling the reporter that they once dated. He adds that there were times when Jen had violent tendencies. This motivates her to get away from the city by visiting Emil Blonsky on his ranch.

Meanwhile, Nikki uploads an old video of Jennifer dancing to the Intelligencia website and finds herself invited to an anti-She-Hulk event. She gets Pugs to tag along and orders him to find out all about the event and how Jennifer is involved. He finds Todd Phelps inside and proceeds to hype up several guys to hate She-Hulk. Todd later reveals that he’s HulkKing and he created the Intelligencia website. Todd later goes up on stage and says he’s proud of what they did to She-Hulk recently.

Over in Emil’s ranch, Jennifer bonds with Dirk Garthwaite, also known as Wrecker. Jen adds that he wants to talk to Emil only about what she’s going through.

Back to Todd’s event, Emil comes out in his Abomination form and speaks to the crowd. Jennifer finds him and discovers his recent transformations. Nikki and Pug tell Jen that they got to get away because Todd is the HulkKing and he created Intelligencia. He further reveals that he hired Josh to steal Jen’s blood to help him become a Hulk himself. Todd transforms into a larger and greener version of himself as Titania suddenly appears. As the fight goes on, Bruce Banner comes out and mistakenly fights Abomination. Jennifer notices that something is wrong and the screen suddenly becomes the homepage of Disney Plus.

All of a sudden, Jennifer walks into the writer’s meeting of She-Hulk and tells the production team about the horrible finale that’s currently happening. The head writer argues with Jen and tells her that this is what Kevin wants, clearly alluding to Kevin Feige. Jennifer stubbornly tells everyone that she will talk to Kevin about the finale.

After fighting through security, Jennifer instead comes face to face with a machine named K.E.V.I.N., which stands for Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus. She argues that the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its various projects always end the same way. Jen proposes a different ending, one which involves mentioning a lot of details and elements in the MCU.

With the ending fixed in Jennifer’s perspective, she confronts Todd and says she’s going to sue him. Daredevil comes out in his Yellow and Red costume and congratulates the lawyer. Meanwhile, Emil is taken away for violating his parole. Shortly after, Jennifer and Matt have lunch with the former’s family. Bruce arrives and introduces Skaar, his son, to everyone.

The following day, Jennifer tells a reporter that she will go after anyone who attacks or harasses innocent people, both as She-Hulk and as a lawyer. In the post-credits scene, we see Emil back in prison. This time, though, Wong opens a portal, visits Emil, and takes him back to Kamar-Taj.

What just happened? A She-Hulk episode 9 recap

A lot of things went down in this She-Hulk episode 9 recap, or the finale to season 1 itself. First off, the build-up to the revelation of Todd being the primary antagonist had almost every element from previous episodes come together in a confusing manner. This leads She-Hulk to break the Fourth Wall to confront the team behind the show, and a parody of Kevin Feige himself. After successfully convincing K.E.V.I.N. to change the ending, the episode wraps up and firmly sets Jennifer’s place in the MCU.

Perhaps the neat thing about this finale, apart from all the easter eggs and cool shoutouts to various MCU projects, is the scene where Bruce introduces Skaar, his son, to Jennifer’s family and Matt Murdock. Although this introduction might seem like nothing to casual viewers, the usage of Skaar can lead to awesome storylines involving the Hulk, or even lead to other potential team-ups as well. In any case, the first season of She-Hulk has wrapped up with the hopes of a future appearance somewhere in the MCU, or even a potential season 2 down the line.