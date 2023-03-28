50 Cent‘s Sire Spirits brand has been making waves with its popular Branson Cognac and Le Chemin Du Roi Champagne. The rapper has already secured deals with several NBA arenas, including the Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, and Houston Rockets, and is now even closer to his goal of getting Sire Spirits into all 30 NBA arenas thanks to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Recently, 50 Cent signed a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, making Sire Spirits products available to fans at the Target Center, HipHopDX confirms. Included will also be a new bar inside the arena with naming rights on the 200-Level, which will serve specialty cocktails made with Sire Spirits products. Additionally, a “Sip & See” VIP pre-game happy hour will be held for players’ wives, girlfriends, and family members.

50 Cent’s Sire Spirits becomes “Official Spirit and Champagne Partner of the Timberwolves” Wolves with an official mimosa partner? Now that’s a partnership I can get behind. https://t.co/dqrymgpvwU — anna (@annaeknutson) March 28, 2023

Beyond the Arena

The partnership will also extend beyond the arena, as the G-Unity Foundation, 50 Cent’s nonprofit organization, will host two community basketball clinics throughout the season in partnership with the Timberwolves & Lynx Basketball Academy. The clinics will be held at the Timberwolves practice facility and will be led by team officials. The G-Unity Foundation supports programming that fosters social and leadership skills in young people living in cities across the country.

A special long-form content series will also be created, focusing on uplifting stories of local minority-owned businesses who work with the team and its players. These stories will be distributed across the team’s social channels beginning with the 2023-24 Wolves season.

Both parties are excited about the partnership, with 50 Cent stating that he is a big fan of the team and eager to spend more time in Minnesota. Meanwhile, Timberwolves COO Ryan Tanke is thrilled to introduce Wolves fans to Sire’s award-winning cognac and champagne. The partnership is a win-win for both sides, as 50 Cent’s marketing skills and popularity among players make Sire Spirits a desirable partner for NBA franchises.