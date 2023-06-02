Hip Hop mogul 50 Cent has once again stirred controversy by defending Bill Cosby in the face of a new sexual assault lawsuit. The 85-year-old actor-comedian is now being accused by a woman who claims he drugged and assaulted her back in 1969, according to XXL. However, 50 Cent took to Instagram to express his disbelief and support for Cosby.

In an Instagram post reacting to a news headline about the lawsuit, 50 Cent expressed his skepticism and accused those making accusations against Cosby of doing him dirty. He questioned the credibility of allegations from over half a century ago, stating, “smh ain’t no way 54 years ago. Lmao this is just fvcked up Brody!”

The latest lawsuit was filed by Victoria Valentino in Los Angeles Superior Court. According to her claims, she encountered Cosby at a Los Angeles restaurant in 1969 while grieving the loss of her young son. Allegedly, Cosby offered her a pill to ease her pain, saying it would make them both feel better. After consuming the drug, Valentino alleges Cosby engaged in forced sexual intercourse with her. Her lawsuit comes following a temporary extension of the statute of limitations for sexual assault cases in California.

This is not the first time 50 Cent has defended Bill Cosby. In 2021, when Cosby’s sexual assault conviction was overturned and he was released from prison, 50 Cent publicly supported him, proclaiming, “My son Bill beat that case. These h*** be tripping.”

50 Cent’s defense of Cosby has generated shock and controversy, as many view his stance as dismissive of the serious allegations brought against the comedian. Cosby’s legal battles have been widely publicized, and his case has been emblematic of the #MeToo movement’s efforts to hold powerful individuals accountable for sexual misconduct.