50 Cent just revealed his first purchase after inking his first deal with Dr. Dre and Eminem which was worth $1 million.

In a recent interview on Apple Music’s The Rebecca Judd Show, 50 Cent, reflecting on the 20th anniversary of his breakthrough debut album, “Get Rich or Die Tryin',” shared insights into his monumental career, including the first purchase he made after signing a $1 million deal with Dr. Dre and Eminem, HipHopDX reports.

Recounting the momentous occasion, 50 Cent revealed that his first lavish expenditure was a heartfelt gift for his grandmother, who played a significant role in raising him after his mother's passing when he was eight. He purchased a C220 Benz for his grandmother immediately after finalizing the million-dollar deal, showcasing his gratitude and the impact of his success on his family.

Despite the seemingly generous gesture, 50 Cent humorously disclosed that his grandfather wasn't entirely thrilled with the new acquisition. The revelation unfolded when the rapper returned from a tour to find his grandfather on the porch, expressing dissatisfaction with the situation. In particular, he lamented the fact that while he had gone to work and injured his back in the process, his wife had seemingly influenced their children with her new car.

Later in the interview, 50 Cent delved into his extravagant purchase of Mike Tyson's sprawling 50,000-square-foot mansion in Farmington, CT. With $38 million in his account upon returning from a world tour and anticipating tax troubles, he humorously quipped, “Buy it because they're just going to take the money anyway. At that point, buy it or they need to take it. You need expenses.”

50 Cent's journey from a million-dollar deal to purchasing luxurious gifts for family and acquiring a mansion stands as a testament to his enduring success and financial acumen in the entertainment industry.