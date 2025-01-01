When 50 Cent crossed paths with Boy Meets World alum Danielle Fishel at his Las Vegas residency, fans couldn’t help but celebrate the meeting of two iconic figures from different eras. The rapper, 49, posed with Fishel, 43, at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, later sharing the moment with his millions of Instagram followers. His caption praised Fishel’s enduring beauty, playfully proclaiming she would “be fine forever,” Pagesix reports.

Expand Tweet

All this does is confirm one thing. Everyone had (and still has) a crush on Boy Meets World's Topanga! We're far removed from it being farfetched to believe that having a crush on her is universal. One of the most amazing things about it is that Fishel broke a color barrier with her beauty. Even though she was white, there are so many people from other races that appreciate her as well.

Fans immediately latched onto the sentiment, reigniting their own fond memories of Topanga Lawrence, the character Fishel played in the beloved 1990s sitcom. For many, Fishel wasn’t just a television crush but a universal symbol of youthful charm and beauty that transcended cultural boundaries.

Fishel reciprocated the love on social media, expressing her excitement about the meet-up. “I had the BEST time,” she wrote, praising 50 Cent for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve performance. Her energy matched the vibes of the rapper’s residency, which drew a crowd thrilled by the combination of nostalgia and entertainment.

Fans Celebrate the Iconic Crossover

The meeting quickly went viral, with a video showing Fishel enthusiastically hugging 50 Cent. Fans gushed over the moment, calling it the perfect crossover between two millennial icons. “Never imagined seeing these two together,” one fan commented, reflecting the shared nostalgia they evoke.

While 50 Cent’s flirty caption sparked playful rumors, Fishel remains happily married to Jensen Karp, with whom she shares two children. The actress shared her own reflections on the night, praising the rapper as a “fantastic GEM” and calling the experience a perfect end to 2024.

As for 50 Cent, the Power producer has been candid about his single status since his split with Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines earlier in the year. His playful Instagram post seemed to capture the lighthearted joy of the moment rather than suggest anything more serious.

This unexpected meeting of cultural icons delighted fans, proving that both Fishel and 50 Cent remain timeless figures in their own right. Their mutual admiration offered a nostalgic yet fresh energy to ring in the new year, reminding everyone of the universal joy these two legends bring.