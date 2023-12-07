50 Cent most likely won't ever let up on taking shots at Rick Ross and Diddy. This time, he found a way to attack both at the same time.

In a surprising turn of events, 50 Cent has recently redirected his social media crosshairs, aiming at both Rick Ross and Diddy in a concerted effort to reignite long-standing feuds and capitalize on controversies.

The G-Unit luminary, known for his social media jabs, has been relentless in targeting Diddy over ongoing sexual assault allegations. However, 50 Cent has expanded his scope, pulling Rick Ross into the fray by resurfacing controversial lyrics from Ross' past.

The Lyrics In Question

Posting a screenshot of Ross' lyrics from the song “U.O.E.N.O.” on Instagram, 50 Cent highlighted a contentious verse that had previously raised criticism for allegedly suggesting non-consensual acts, specifically the lines: “Put molly all in her champagne, she ain’t even know it/ I took her home and I enjoyed that, she ain’t even know it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

These lyrics, dating back to 2013, caused an uproar upon release and led to repercussions for Ross, including the termination of an endorsement deal with Reebok. Despite later apologies and clarifications, the impact of these words reverberates, with 50 Cent using them to bring Ross into the ongoing verbal sparring.

Amidst the renewed focus on Ross, 50 Cent juxtaposed a picture of Diddy and Ross, drawing parallels between the two and their shared history of collaboration. This strategic move effectively pits the two rap figures against each other, leveraging their past controversies and entangling their narratives.

While 50 Cent's feud with Ross and Diddy is well-documented over the years, the rapper-turned-entrepreneur has seized the moment to amplify existing tensions. Continuously mocking Diddy in the wake of the lawsuits against him, 50 Cent now strategically intertwines Ross into the narrative, broadening the scope of his social media onslaught.

By resurfacing Ross' past lyrical content and drawing connections between the two rap icons, 50 perpetuates the ongoing drama, capitalizing on controversy and rivalry to sustain his social media presence.