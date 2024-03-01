The Philadelphia 76ers announced that they will honor franchise icon Allen Iverson with a sculpture outside of their practice facility. The team announced that the legendary guard will be the 10th player to receive the honor.
Iverson will join Charles Barkley, Wilt Chamberlain, Maurice Cheeks, Billy Cunningham, Julius Erving, Hal Greer, Bobby Jones, Moses Malone and Dolph Schayes as the Sixers legends to have a sculpture outside of the team's practice facility in Camden, NJ, just outside of Philly. The sculptures run across the sidewalk leading to the facility's entrance, an area titled the 76ers Legends Walk.
In the announcement, team governors Josh Harris and David Blitzer said that Iverson is “one of the greatest 76ers to ever live and one of the most iconic players in the history of the NBA, and we’re thrilled to honor his accomplishments with a well-deserved sculpture on Legends Walk. Paying homage to the legends who paved the way for our franchise is not only the right thing to do; it’s an incredible source of inspiration for current and future generations of 76ers players and staff who enter our Training Complex every day, as well as kids in the city of Philadelphia and at large. We look forward to celebrating Allen’s legacy on April 12.”
Iverson appeared in 12 seasons with the 76ers, amassing eight All-Star selections, the 2000-01 MVP award, the 1996-97 Rookie of the Year and the second-most points in franchise history. His No. 3 jersey was retired 10 years ago on the day of the announcement and he holds a sincere love for the city and the franchise.
The Iverson sculpture will be created by Chad Fisher, who created the nine other sculptures at the 76ers Legends Walk.
“It’s always an honor to contribute to 76ers Legends Walk and continually help bring history to life for such a storied franchise,” Fisher said in the announcement. “Allen Iverson was a game-changer, a true 76er who every Philadelphian worshipped, and I’m thrilled to unveil a sculpture of the MVP.”
Iverson will be recognized ahead of the Sixers' final regular-season game against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, April 14 at 1:00 PM EST.