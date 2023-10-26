The NBA season is officially underway and opening week carries on with an in-conference matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks. Our NBA odds series continues with a 76ers-Bucks prediction and pick.

It appears that the Philadelphia 76ers enter this new season with more questions than answers. They are specifically surrounding former MVP James Harden. His frequent public trade requests and comments on general manager Daryl Morey were the talk of the offseason. Between his demands and the denial of a contract extension to up-and-coming guard Tyrese Maxey, it seems not much has gone right in Philadelphia over the past several months. However, they still retain reigning league MVP Joel Embiid. A lot will be asked of him this season due to all the issues with their roster. But if one player is equipped to bear a load like this, it is Embiid.

As for the Milwaukee Bucks, this was a franchise-altering offseason for the squad. There was some genuine concern that franchise centerpiece Giannis Antetokounmpo would not be returning after his contract expired. To bring this generational talent back, they took some serious action. They re-signed Defensive Player of the Year runner-up Brook Lopez, brought in Antetokounmpo's brother Thanasis, and topped it off by trading for potential future Hall of Famer Damian Lillard. With this roster, the Bucks are NBA Finals favorites again and have a season full of promise ahead of them.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Bucks Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +6 (-110)

Milwaukee Bucks: -6 (-110)

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How to Watch 76ers vs. Bucks

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The play of two emerging stars for the 76ers team will determine their success in this game. 22-year-old Tyrese Maxey and 25-year-old Paul Reed will be pivotal in this team's success in not just this game but the season as a whole. Maxey has developed into a reliable third-scoring option for the 76ers over the past two seasons. With Harden out, he will be second in line behind Embiid. Last season, he started in only 41 games but averaged a career-high 20.3 points and 3.5 assists per game. What was most impressive was that he could average 2.7 made threes per game on 43.4% shooting. Reed will be waiting in the wings behind P.J. Tucker, but big things are expected of him when his number is called. If these two guys, who are projected to be the future in Philadelphia, can get hot, the Bucks will be in trouble.

Although Doc Rivers is an incredible coach and a lock for the Hall of Fame, the 76ers have plenty to be excited about with the arrival of Nick Nurse. The newly appointed head coach in Philadelphia is one of the best basketball minds in the sport today. With him on the sidelines, the 76ers immediately have the advantage over most teams in the NBA. It will be exciting to see what schemes and plays he designs for Embiid and some of these other guys moving forward. If there is one thing that can be guaranteed, it is that he will be looking to make some noise in game one.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

What makes this Bucks team truly special this season and in the past several years is that they not only have one of the best offenses in the league but are also arguably the most intimidating team in the NBA defensively. It does sting that they shipped off All-Defensive team talent Jrue Holiday, but the presence they retain in the paint is one of a kind. Defensive Player of the Year runner-up Brook Lopez will anchor the paint alongside former Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo. It is tough to imagine teams being able to score in bunches inside the paint against this team. Even if foul trouble becomes an issue for the team, they have one of the best sixth men in the league, Bobby Portis. Going up against a team dependent on their big man plays very well into the hands of this Bucks squad.

In Milwaukee, teams struggle to find a way to win, especially on opening night. The Bucks have not lost a home opener in the last three seasons. Additionally, since the 2019-20 season, Milwaukee has had one of the most dominant runs on their home floor. They have gone 115-38 in this span and don't plan on letting up anytime soon. Moreover, they were a respectable 24-18-2 against the spread at home last season. If the defensive presence and overall roster cannot convince you they can cover against the 76ers, maybe their recent track record will.

Final 76ers-Bucks Prediction & Pick

The opening night game between these two teams will surely be jam-packed with intriguing storylines. For the 76ers, they will be without Harden as the drama-fueled trade saga between him and Morey wages on. On the other hand, the Bucks are arguably the biggest offseason winner after acquiring Lillard from Portland. Without Harden in this game, Milwaukee will have Philadelphia's number, especially with it being their home opener. Top to bottom, the Bucks have a superior team offensively and defensively, and the big man trio of Antetokounmpo, Portis, and Lopez will be able to stifle Embiid. I will lay the steep point line of -6 with the Bucks.

