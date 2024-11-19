ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Memphis Grizzlies welcome the Philadelphia 76ers to town on Wednesday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

The Sixers are a disaster. It is as simple as that. At 2-11, they are being led by a rookie as Joel Embiid is pretty much a no-show. They sit in last place in the Eastern Conference and the entire NBA. Things don't seem to be changing for the good anytime soon. They are coming off a horrible loss against the Miami Heat, 106-89. Embiid decided he did want to play last minute, and the Sixers would go on to get their butt kicked. They now take on a scrappy Grizzlies team without superstar Ja Morant.

Memphis is a good team. They are dealing with injuries but continue to win games anyway. At 8-6, they sit in 7th place in the competitive Western Conference. They are just three games out from first and if they continue to play the way they are they should be a top-6 seed. The Grizzlies are coming off a 15-point win over the Denver Nuggets without Nikola Jokic. The Grizz will also play the Nuggets again Tuesday night for the NBA Cup. So, this squad will be playing on the second of a back-to-back against the Sixers.

Here are the 76ers-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Grizzlies Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +1 (-110)

Moneyline: -106

Memphis Grizzlies: -1 (-110)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 218 (-110)

Under: 218 (-110)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8:00 ET/5:00 PT

TV: NBCS-PH+, FDSSE

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Tyrese Maxey is questionable and should be a game-time decision against the Grizzlies.

The Sixers have two wins this season and they came against the Charlotte Hornets and Indiana Pacers. Overall, it has been an awful start to the season but there is still light at the end of the tunnel. The team contains one of the best players in the world in Embiid. There is a lot of drama surrounding him and this team but it's mainly focused on yet another injury. If Embiid can't stay healthy, then this franchise has zero shot of success. Maxey and Paul George are not enough to carry a team.

The only bright spot has been Jared McCain. The rookie is atop the Rookie of the Year leaderboard and could stay there all season long if he continues to play the way he has. He is averaging 15.2 points per game which is third on the team and he is doing it at a high rate at 47.7% from the floor.

Kelly Oubre is averaging 13.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game as he continues to be an elite role player in this league.

The Sixers have already lost to this Grizzlies team once this season and it was yet another blowout loss, 124-107. They did not have PG or Embiid in the lineup. Maxey scored 23 points and McCain scored 19 off the bench.

Why the Grizzles Could Cover the Spread/Win

Morant, GG Jackson, and Cam Spencer remain out. Zach Edey will also miss this game after the whole Draymond Green incident. Marcus Smart is questionable and the Grizzlies could really use their veteran guard. Smart has played in seven games this year and started in five of them. He averages only 7.4 points per game but shows up on the defensive end per usual averaging a steal and block per game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is playing at an All-Star level right now. He's lighting up the stat sheet averaging 23.1 points (24th in NBA), 5.7 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, and 1.4 steals on the season. Further, he is shooting 53.8% from the floor which is 28th in the league.

A key role player for the Grizzlies this year has been the son of a legend, Scottie Pippen Jr. The 24-year-old is at 11.5 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.3 steals on the year. Another young player who is opening eyes is Jaylen Wells. The 21-year-old rookie could continue to play himself into a Rookie of the Year conversation. He's at 11.8 points and 3.1 rebounds on the year.

Final 76ers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

I would wait until the status of Maxey before placing a bet. The Grizzlies are playing better right now even without Morant. Take Memphis to win moneyline.

Final 76ers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Grizzlies ML (-110)