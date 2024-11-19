ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies continue their respective journeys in the 2024 NBA Cup with a rematch of their last game on Tuesday. Like the game on Sunday, the rematch will commence in Memphis. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

The Grizzlies (8-6) convincingly took the first game 105-90 to snap a brief two-game losing streak. Both teams played without their respective stars on offense, as Ja Morant and Nikola Jokic missed the game for differing reasons. The loss handed the Nuggets (7-5) their second straight defeat since losing their five-game win streak.

Here are the Nuggets-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Grizzlies Odds

Denver Nuggets: +3.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +134

Memphis Grizzlies: -3.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -158

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/ 5:10 p.m. PT

TV: Altitude Sports, Fanduel Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Assuming they play without either Jokic or Mike Malone again — which they did on Sunday — the Nuggets have a lot of ground to cover in a short period of time. Despite the lopsided score, Denver was not out-played enough to believe that they could not win this matchup.

Missing both Jokic and Aaron Gordon left them at a size disadvantage, particularly with Peyton Watson and Dario Saric starting in their places. Luckily for them, the biggest player in the league, Zach Edey, appears unlikely to play after leaving on Sunday early with an ankle injury. That leaves Memphis with an interior rotation of Jaren Jackson Jr., Jay Huff, Brandon Clarke, and Santi Aldama, making their size matchup much more manageable.

Where the Nuggets were hurt the most was in transition, where they allowed 20 points to the Grizzlies. That factor essentially played the difference, particularly in a game when both teams were missing their best offensive player and struggled to make shots in half-court sets. Lead assistant David Adelman addressed this after the game, giving reason to believe history will not repeat itself and make the game a slow-paced battle that an experienced Denver team would have an advantage in.

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

Without either Jokic or Gordon in the game, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey got practically everything they wanted in the paint. Edey will likely be out, but that only leaves more room for Memphis' transition game to get going.

With a roster full of young talent who love to run the floor, the Grizzlies have to take advantage of the sluggish way Denver played on Sunday. The box score from that game showed practically an even matchup across the board and does not show how many easy points the Grizzlies were able to generate. Memphis needs to continue weaponizing their speed against an offense that is visibly lost without Jokic in the middle.

Final Nuggets-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

It is difficult to predict which version of the Nuggets will show up on Tuesday, considering there is no word on either Nikola Jokic or Mike Malone's return. Malone has a better chance of returning after missing the last game to watch his daughter's volleyball game but without knowing the severity of Jokic's personal issues, it appears the reigning MVP is further away.

As two top-10 teams in the league in pace, both the Nuggets and Grizzlies love to run the floor in transition. The problem for Denver that was crystal clear on Sunday is they are less explosive in that aspect without Jokic's vision and Gordon's speed. When in half-court sets, neither team was particularly efficient from the floor.

Despite both teams being shorthanded, the Nuggets are missing too much. Getting Malone back on the bench would help but without Jokic or Gordon, there is nothing suggesting the Grizzlies' youth and explosion will not carry them to another victory.

Final Nets-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Grizzlies -3 (-110), Under 228.5 (-110)