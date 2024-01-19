It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Charlotte Hornets on the second night of a back-to-back. The 76ers visit the Orlando Magic on Friday night before catching a flight to North Carolina to take on the Hornets. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Hornets prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The 76ers are getting back on track after a three-game losing streak to start 2024. They have won three consecutive games, including impressive wins over the Nuggets and Kings. A win over the slumping Magic on Friday night will put them half a game back from the Bucks for second place in the Eastern Conference. Joel Embiid is having another MVP season if he can stay above the new games played threshold. The center averages 35.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game.

The Hornets are struggling mightily, winning one game in their past 18. Their last win came on January 2nd as 15.5-point underdogs against Sacramento. Their against-the-spread record over that span isn't much better, holding a 6-12 mark. The Hornets hope that the return of LaMelo Ball will help get them back in the win column, but it hasn't looked good so far. The Hornets have lost by 17 or more points in the three games since his return. Ball is the team's leader in points per game, averaging 24.9 in his 18 games of work. Terry Rozier averages 24 points per game, but the return of Ball may hurt his production.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Hornets Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: (-450)

Charlotte Hornets: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: (+350)

Over: 230 (-110)

Under: 230 (-110

How to Watch 76ers vs. Hornets

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread/Win

It couldn't get much worse for the Hornets after losing 14 of 15 games. The Hornets were getting LaMelo back and thought they could turn their winning fortunes around. Instead, they dropped the last three games by an average of 18.3 points. The Hornets are 6-12 against the spread during this losing stretch and show no signs of turning it around.

The 76ers rank sixth in the league with 119.9 points per game. The Hornets are amongst the worst teams in the league on the defensive end, allowing 120.4 points. Charlotte's offense will be better with LaMelo back, but they rank 28th in scoring offense with 108.4 points per game. The strength of the 76ers may be their defense, as they rank in the top 10 in almost every statistical category. They are ninth in the league in scoring defense, allowing 111.9 points.

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Hornets haven't shown many reasons why they can cover the spread between these two teams. The 76ers are on a three-game winning streak and should be able to make it four on Friday night. As LaMelo Ball shakes the rust off, the Hornets' form should improve, but whether or not it will start on Saturday night is undetermined. One chance the Hornets have is if Joel Embiid is unavailable for this game. Embiid has been missing games periodically due to injury. Therefore, he may sit out on the second night of a back-to-back.

Final 76ers-Hornets Prediction & Pick

The Hornets are in a bad stretch, but recently, it has been at its worst. At the start of the 18 games, they were covering spreads and not getting blown out. They've failed to cover the spread in their last seven losses and are losing by wide margins. They've lost by an average of 19.4 points per game, meaning the 76ers would cover this spread easily. However, the 76ers are on the second night of a back-to-back, and Joel Embiid has been nursing some injuries. Embiid is known to sit out some of these games in the same situation, so their chances of covering decrease if he is on the injury report.

Final 76ers-Hornets Prediction & Pick: 76ers -10.5 (-110)