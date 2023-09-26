Nashawn Breedlove, renowned for his role as Lotto in the Eminem movie “8 Mile,” has tragically passed away. According to a family member, Nashawn died in his sleep at his New Jersey home on Sunday, TMZ reports. The exact cause of his death remains unknown.

In the iconic film “8 Mile,” Nashawn's character, Lotto, is part of the Leaders of the Free World crew and engages in a rap battle against Eminem's character, B-Rabbit. While the battle is memorable, Eminem's character ultimately emerges victorious. The movie went on to achieve both commercial and critical success, even earning an Academy Award for Best Original Song for ‘Lose Yourself.'

Bronx rapper Mickey Factz paid tribute to Nashawn Breedlove on his social media platforms, highlighting Nashawn's unique achievement in the rap battle world. Factz referred to him as “one of the few emcee’s to beat Eminem” and fondly remembered him as OX. Factz added, “You will be missed for your tenacity and aggressiveness.”

Another prominent battle rapper, Daylyt, also honored Nashawn, recognizing him as the “first MC who was ever robbed of his win in a rap battle.” His tribute reflects the impact Nashawn Breedlove had on the battle rap community.

Eminem, reflecting on his career, has previously emphasized the significance of his experience in the battle rap scene. He credited his time in the battles with honing his ability to craft lines that elicited strong reactions from the crowd, a skill that played a pivotal role in his rise to stardom.

Nashawn Breedlove's portrayal of Lotto in “8 Mile” left an indelible mark on the film and rap culture, and his unexpected passing is a loss deeply felt by those who appreciated his contributions to the art of battle rap.