Actor Oliver Stark is proud of the bisexual arc of 9-1-1 and defending his onscreen same-sex kiss against haters.
For the 100th episode of the dramatic series, THR reported that Stark's character, Buck, shared a kiss with Tommy Kinard (Louis Ferrigno Jr.).
As for the reaction to it, there's been a lot of positive — and also negative — comments towards the character.
So, Stark took to Instagram and remarked on it via a story.
He wrote, “Humbled and overwhelmed by the positive reaction to Buck's storyline. I've read so many of your messages and I couldn't be prouder.”
The star added, “If you are one of the smaller groups of people commenting on my posts about how this has ruined the show. I would like you to know that I truly don't care. This is a show about love and inclusion. It's featured queer relationships from the very beginning including a beautiful Black lesbian marriage played out by two of the best actresses I've ever watched.”
He concluded, “If one other character finding a new facet to his sexuality and realising his bisexuality is your deal breaker — I fear you've missed the entire point of the show. You are not required to announce your departure.”
Karey Burke, president of 20th Century Television, gave insight into reaching the milestone of 100 episodes THR states. She said, “I can't name another show on television that has tackled tsunamis, earthquakes, blackouts, a blimp stadium crash, a train derailment, a Hollywood dam collapse and landslide, sharks on a freeway, escaped zoo animals, an airplane crash into the ocean, a guy falling off a roller coaster, a bus crash into a side of a building, a fire truck hanging off a cliff, and now, in your season opener, a honeymoon cruise disaster complete with pirates, explosions and a capsized ship — spanning three episodes.”
Regarding the network transition, Burke added, “Bringing 9-1-1 to ABC ahead of the show's seventh season felt like an incredibly organic move. We all felt that 9-1-1 seamlessly fit into the network's lineup of high-stakes dramas and sophisticated storytelling, and we have every indication that viewers didn't just follow but that the audience is growing.”
About Oliver Stark
Stark is a British actor who, along with 9-1-1, has starred in AMC's Into the Badlands. Beyond that, he's had minor film roles in movies like Community (2012), The Adventurer: Curse of the Midas Box (2013), Hard Tide (2015), Underworld: Blood Wars (2016), and MindGamers (2017).
In 2018, he discussed the birthmark over his left eye with PEOPLE.
“People are really connecting to my birthmark,” he said. “I'm getting lots of messages from moms saying that their children has a birthmark on their face and it's a huge boost of confidence to them. And I never thought that would be a thing, but apparently it is and I'm really happy if mine has managed to inspire some confidence in them.”
Congrats to Oliver Stark and the cast and crew of 9-1-1 for the 100th episode. On to the next 100…