The Kansas City Chiefs are well rested heading into their Divisional Round matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it sounds like they are ready to go for this huge game. There are several players who could have impacts on this game for the Chiefs, but Frank Clark is a bit of a wild card for Kansas City who could end up determining who wins and loses this game.

Clark had an inconsistent season with the Chiefs, finishing with just five sacks over 15 games. Clark hasn’t hit the heights he hit early in his career with the Seattle Seahawks while playing for Kansas City, but he’s still one of the most dangerous pass rushers in the game. And ahead of this game, Clark offered a menacing message that will surely make the Jaguars nervous about him during this huge game.

Via James Palmer:

“Chiefs pass rusher Frank Clark has been dealing with a groin injury, but he’s good to go today. He told me he’s feeling so good ‘it’s scary’. ‘This is my time. The people around here know this is my time. I’m about to put on a show. A show is coming.'”

Frank Clark hasn’t been 100 percent healthy for quite some time now, but it looks like the week off did him well. A healthy Clark could be bad news for the Jaguars, and this message from Clark will certainly make them a bit nervous for what he could have in store for this game. Jacksonville likely already has a plan for how they intend to deal with Clark, but don’t be surprised if he ends up wreaking havoc anyways.