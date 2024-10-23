Upcoming screenings of A24's Heretic, starring Hugh Grant, will have special multi-sensory screenings with a blueberry twist.

Variety reports that A24 has teamed with Joya Studio to make the Heretic multi-sensory screenings possible. They will be bringing them exclusively to Alamo Drafthouse theaters nationwide. The screenings will take place on October 30, 2024, before the movie's official release date of November 8.

As they note, “All other advanced screenings will have exclusive treats and scratch-and-sniff cards that will immerse viewers in the film.”

Joya Studio's “atomization technology” is to thank for the blueberry scent in Heretic screenings. They will release scented molecules as “fine, dry air without the use of heat, water, or alcohol.”

Directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods discussed the special screenings. They reveal the blueberry scent's connection to the movie. It sounds like it is in relation to Grant's character, who uses blueberry pie as a metaphor.

“The blueberry pie in Heretic is activated by Hugh Grant's Mr. Reed as a metaphor for blind faith and a disturbing reminder to question everything,” they said. “When we first heard A24's bold idea to resurrect the multi-sensory experience to underline this crucial sequence, it made us howl with laughter.”

Joya Studio's found, Frederick Bouchardy, also added that “humor” is “really missing the fragrance world by and large,” in their own statement.

Heretic is not the first collaboration between A24 and Joya Studio. Previously, Joya created a unique candle for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

What is A24's Heretic about?

Heretic follows two missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who attempt to convert a mysterious man. They quickly realize that they are in for more than they thought, and their mission becomes dangerous.

Grant stars as Mr. Reed. Sophie Tatcher, Chloe East, Topher Grace, and Elle Young also star in it. Heretic was written and directed by the duo of Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who also produced it.

They are best known for previously co-writing A Quiet Place with John Krasinski. Their other credits include Nightlight, Haunt, and 65.

Heretic premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8, 2024. After initially being slated for a November 15, 2024, release date, it was moved up a week to November 8 by A24.

A24 produced Heretic and will also distribute it. The studio produced it alongside Beck/Woods and Shiny Penny. Other producers include Stacey Sher, Julia Glausi, and Jeanette Volturno.

The movie's star, Grant, is one of the most decorated actors working. He gained notoriety for his roles in Sense and Sensibility, Four Weddings and a Funeral, and Restoration.

His other notable credits during his rise to fame include Notting Hill, Bridget Jones's Diary, About a Boy, and Love Actually. He also reprised his role from Bridget Jones's Diary in the third movie, The Edge of Reason.

Grant has also collaborated with Guy Ritchie several times. He first starred in The Man from U.N.C.L.E. before starring in The Gentleman and Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre.

Other recent movies starring Grant include Paddington 2, Dungeons and dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Wonka, and Unfrosted. Coming up, he will star in a fourth Bridget Jones movie, Mad About the Boy.