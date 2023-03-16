Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Aaron Rodgers has made it clear that his intention is to play for the New York Jets, but Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones endorsed quarterback Jordan Love on the IKE Packers Podcast.

“If Jordan Love has to step in, he’s more than ready,” Aaron Jones said.

Jordan’s made a huge jump, especially this last year…you can see it in practice, throwing dimes…he can do this at a high level” — Aaron Jones on Packers QB Jordan Love pic.twitter.com/XhzoRve9YY — IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) March 15, 2023

Jones spoke about all of the aspects that Jordan Love has made since being drafted by the Packers.

“Jordan’s made a huge jump, especially this past year,” Jones said. “You could see it in practice, he was throwing dimes, doing different things. You can tell you got that confidence, and you’re just letting it loose now.”

Jones also spoke about the fact that Love did play a little bit in the 2022 season.

“And you know, he got in a game a little bit this past year, and when he did he played well, so I think he’s gonna show that he can do this at a high level,” Jones said.

When Brett Favre departed from the Packers, they transitioned to Rodgers. Now, history is repeating itself, as Brett Favre went to the Jets when he left the Packers, and now Rodgers intends to do the same.

The Packers hope that the passing of the torch from Rodgers to Love goes as well as it did when Favre passed it to Rodgers.

There are weapons departing from Green Bay, with Allen Lazard reportedly signing with the Jets, so the Packers will have to revamp the receiving corps. Aaron Jones is a good player for a young quarterback to lean on though, and he will be there as the Packers hand over the reigns to Jordan Love.