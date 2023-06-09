Aaron Rodgers has got jokes. The New York Jets quarterback was involved in a recent video made by Fanatics, which featured several NFL legends delivering inspiring messages to this year's rookie class. Rodgers gave his message to Packers rookie Sean Clifford, who ended up with Rodgers' old locker.

After a brief message to Clifford, Rodgers couldn't resist, asking the Packers rookie how his locker is, per the NFL's Twitter account.

“Welcome to Green Bay. How's my locker, by the way?”

With a wry smile, Rodgers asked Clifford about his locker- and the Packers rookie could not contain his laughter.

Whether a subtle troll or not, Green Bay did not hesitate to fill Rodgers' locker after the star quarterback was traded to the New York Jets in April.

And with a wink, wink and a nudge, nudge, Rodgers simply wanted to know how his old locker was making out.

Of course, Clifford is well aware of the locker he inherited.

The Packers rookie said that he “understands who was in here” and “respects everything about that.”

Of course, no one is expecting Clifford to fill Rodgers' shoes anyway.

That job will be up to Jordan Love, who is stepping into the starting role for the first time in his career.

But Clifford, who was selected by the Packers in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, has a chance to win the backup QB job.

In the meantime, he will have to take very good care of Aaron Rodgers' old locker.