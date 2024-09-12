During last night’s presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, ABC News journalist Linsey Davis served as a moderator alongside David Muir. Davis and Harris are sorors, as she is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Davis crossed the Theta Kappa chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha during her time at the University of Virginia, according to UVA Today. Following earning a bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia, she later earned a master’s degree in communications from New York University.

Davis spent several years as a reporter for ABC News, where she covered shows like World News Tonight, Good Morning America, 20/20, and Nightline. Her primary streaming broadcast on the network debuted in 2020, and in 2021 she was chosen anchor of World News Tonight's Sunday edition. By presenting the top stories for ABC News Radio's national newscast, Davis took on a heavier work load in 2022.

Davis still anchors the Sunday edition of World News Tonight in addition to hosting the weekday prime-time streaming program ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis. She also fills in as an anchor for World News Tonight's other programs, including Good Morning America.

Since 2019, Davis has co-anchored the presidential debates, election coverage, and other major news events, such as tonight's debate, alongside George Stephanopoulos and David Muir. Davis is widely known for covering important political events.

In addition to her successful journalism career, which includes two Emmy Awards and an Edward R. Murrow Award, Davis is a New York Times best-selling author. She has written four children's books, including Stay This Way Forever, Girls of the World: Doing More Than Before and How High Is Heaven?

Almost 58 million people tuned into last night’s presidential debate, according to early Nielsen data. That is roughly almost 7 million more viewers than the June debate between President Biden and Donald Trump. Many people tuned into social media to give their thoughts on the debate as well as Davis.