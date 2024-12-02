Week 14 of the 2024 college football season was filled with rivalry game brawls, including in the North Carolina vs. NC State and Virginia vs. Virginia Tech games in the ACC. While their incidents were not nearly as mainstream as some others in the country, the conference publicly announced their punishment for the four teams involved.

The ACC announced that they would be issuing an “institutional fine and public reprimand” to the four schools in a statement they released on Monday. The conference did not disclose the fines issued but noted that they were due to violating the ACC Sportsmanship Policy. At the end of their statement, the ACC noted that they “considered the matter closed” and will have “no further comment.”

The announcement came one day after the Big 10 announced the punishments issued to Michigan and Ohio State for their much bigger brawl in Columbus. Both teams were slapped with $100,ooo fines for their exchange, which resulted in multiple players getting maced and university officials getting injured.

No players or officials were severely injured in the ACC brawls which likely led to their less severe punishments. The East Coach skirmishes were ultimately overshadowed in the media by the Big 10 incidents, which also likely had an influence.

Week 14 ACC rivalry brawls

The North Carolina vs. NC State brawl occurred at the end of the back-and-forth game, one that the Wolfpack took, 35-30. Similar to the Michigan vs. Ohio State brawl, NC State attempted to plant its flag in Kenan Memorial Stadium, leading to an on-field physical exchange.

The win was significant for NC State, who qualified for a bowl game with their sixth win of 2024. It was also the final game of longtime Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown, who was fired earlier in the year but allowed to coach out the remainder of the regular season.

As the brawl developed on the field, NC State cheerleaders rubbed salt into the Tar Heels' wound in the end zone. Wolfpack beat reporter Rob McLamb pointed out the cheerleaders taking a picture on the “L” in “Tar Heels” in one of the end zones after the game.

Virginia and Virginia Tech engaged in a similar large-scale disagreement at Lane Stadium. However, their scuffle occurred before the game, one that the Hokies ended up dominating 37-17. Considering that the interaction in Blacksburg was significantly less than what occurred in Chapel Hill, it can be assumed that the Virginia-based teams were issued a smaller fine.