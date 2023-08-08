The latest buzz in college sports has been the nonstop, constant rumors about realignment. The ACC is considering adding both Stanford and Cal after the Pac-12 exodus of Utah, Arizona State, Colorado, and Arizona departing for the Big 12 and Washington and Oregon going to the Big Ten. Now, the ACC is considering adding another program, SMU, per Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports.

‘The expansion conversation in the ACC goes beyond Stanford and Cal. A third school, SMU, is in consideration, sources tell Yahoo Sports. At a meeting of league presidents on Tuesday, executives explored the possibility of adding all three universities or only inviting the Pac-12’s two members.'

The future of the ACC is another giant question mark, especially with rumors involving Florida State and others, so adding SMU and others makes sense to some degree. The biggest hurdle here is that SMU has a $10 million exit fee, per Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

‘SMU has a $10 million exit fee to leave AAC w/less than 27 months notice so that number could double. In May, ACC source told @ActionNetworkHQ league had no interest in expanding. “We already have too many mouths to feed,” source said then. Today? “Obviously a lot has happened in the past few months”'

With everything changing by the day, we never know what to expect, But, SMU going to the ACC was not on many people's bingo cards. Nonetheless, it could be a reality, and the college sports world as we know it could look much different in a couple of years.