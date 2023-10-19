The Las Vegas Aces came into Game 4 of the WNBA Finals against the New York Liberty incredibly short-handed. They were already without Candace Parker who underwent surgery for a foot injury and Riquna Williams who was essentially suspended from the team following domestic violence charges. Both Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes, two starters, were ruled out for Game 4 due to injury. It was no matter as the Aces, led by A'ja Wilson, used an inspiring performance to hold off the Liberty and win back to back championships. Wilson was named WNBA Finals MVP and set history with her performance as per ESPN's Stats&Info page.

The Aces are the 3rd team to win consecutive WNBA titles, joining Comets (1997-2000) and Sparks (2001-02). A'ja Wilson's 3rd career playoff game with 20 points and 15 rebounds (a WNBA record) is the first in a title-clinching win. pic.twitter.com/JtTWvhMag9 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 19, 2023

With her stat line, A'ja Wilson became the first player in WNBA Finals history to finish with at least 20 points and 15 rebounds in a title clinching game. It was also Wilson's third playoff game in her career reaching 20 points and 15 rebounds.

Wilson finished third in the WNBA MVP voting this season after winning her second MVP award last season. But there was no denying who the best player in the Finals was.

Throughout the postseason, Wilson was averaging a playoff career high 23.8 points per game, 11.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.5 blocked shots with splits of 55.9 percent shooting from the field, 50 percent shooting from the three point line and 83.9 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Wilson is well on her way towards being one of the greatest to ever play the game. As long as she's at the helm, the Aces will be in title contention.