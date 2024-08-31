Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson is on the cover of NBA 2K25 along with Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. WNBA legend and Wilson's former teammate Candace Parker shared a message with the Aces star amid the 2K cover honor, via NBA 2K.

“It's unbelievable, it's so well-deserved,” Parker said. “A'ja has dominated for so long. I'm excited to see what the cover looks like… A'ja, I'm so proud of you. It's amazing to see what you're doing on and off the court. I can't wait to get my own cover.”

Parker's kind words left Wilson with a big smile on her face. Wilson is arguably the best player in the WNBA right now, but it was likely still a special moment to hear such a heartfelt message from a legend like Parker.

“Thanks Candace,” Wilson said. “Candace is my dog. I'm so grateful to share the court with her. So this is truly a special moment.”

A'ja Wilson's NBA 2K25 rating

Wilson is a 99 overall in the game. The Aces star is often regarded as the best player in the WNBA. NBA 2K25's ratings reflect that as Wilson is the top rated player in the game.

The two-time MVP is currently averaging 27 points per game on 52 percent field goal and 34.8 percent three-point shooting. Wilson is also recording 11.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per outing. The Aces have not been quite as dominant overall during the 2024 campaign, but Wilson is playing at a high level nonetheless.

Las Vegas is still on track to reach the postseason, though. They are tied with the Seattle Storm for second place in the Western Conference as of this story's writing. Both teams are 3.5 games behind the Minnesota Lynx in the conference.

With A'ja Wilson leading the way, the Aces will remain confident in their chances of winning a third consecutive championship.