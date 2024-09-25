Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray had a viral moment after Game 2 of the WNBA Playoffs, thanks to a touching post-game interaction with her grandmother. Gray’s grandmother, seen cheering her granddaughter from the stands, became a viral sensation after sharing an emotional hug with Gray following the Aces' win over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday.

While Gray’s play has been critical for the Aces, it was her off-court moment that stole the spotlight. The viral clip of her grandmother proudly sporting a custom t-shirt with Gray’s image, followed by their embrace, was shared widely on social media, including by the Las Vegas Aces’ and WNBA’s X accounts.

Gray’s teammate, Kelsey Plum, was quick to acknowledge Gray’s leadership and poise.

“She’s just a big … playmaker,” Plum said in a video shared on social media by Noa Dalzell of SB Nation. “We have this narrative of she started to get her form back – she’s in her form. And a lot of times I think that we look at these numbers and compare them — there’s no comparison.”

Plum also pointed out how Gray’s presence on the court brings a calming influence.

“One of the things about Chelsea that’s so great is she just does what needs to be done to win. I think that respect is why the gravity when she makes plays, it just feels different. There’s a calming sense. I think everyone in the building knows she’s got the ball,” Plum said.

Gray’s performance was instrumental in helping the Aces secure a 2-0 series sweep over the Storm. Although A'ja Wilson's record-breaking 24-point, 13-rebound performance led the team, Gray’s leadership and playmaking, notching 12 points, four rebounds and nine assists, were crucial. Wilson’s dominance on both ends of the floor further solidified her as one of the league’s top players.

The sweep not only allowed the Aces to avoid a Game 3 in Seattle, but it also set up a high-profile rematch against the New York Liberty in the semifinals. Both the Aces and the Liberty finished off their first-round opponents in two games, heightening anticipation for their semifinal showdown, which will likely be one of the most-watched series in recent WNBA history.

As the Aces look to complete a rare three-peat, a feat not achieved since the Houston Comets’ dynasty from 1997 to 2000, they will need Gray’s leadership and playmaking abilities just as much as they rely on Wilson’s dominance in the paint.